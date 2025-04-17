For the Second Year In a Row – Carimas Is Here!

Get ready to experience the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean! The Caribbean Coalition Network of Montreal (CCNM) is thrilled to announce the return of the Carimas Festival, officially approved by the City of Montreal for its second consecutive year.

The Montreal Carimas Festival is a showcase of the Caribbean community’s rich traditions, featuring music, dance, food, and artistic expressions that bring the spirit of the islands to the heart of the city. Through this event, CCNM remains committed to fostering cultural exchange, strengthening community pride, and empowering youth while celebrating the diverse contributions of the Caribbean diaspora to Montreal’s multicultural landscape.

The main event, the Carimas Parade, is set to take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Additional festival details, including the locations for Petit Carimas and the Sizzle, as well as the parade route, will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s festivities will kick off with the Carimas Pageant, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025. As excitement builds, CCNM invites Montrealers and visitors alike to join in this spectacular celebration of culture, unity, and Caribbean pride.