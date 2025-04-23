Motion Meets Meaning: Maycie-Ann St-Louis’s Journey Into Art

Maycie-Ann St-Louis, a Montreal movement director, transforms ordinary gestures into extraordinary visual narratives. In her various projects, St-Louis uses imagery and her Christian faith to guide her creative process. Most of her work centers around self-actualization and questioning purpose and identity.

Movement directing is about guiding someone through motion in real-time, enhancing the quality of people’s natural movements but amplifying them more for, for example, a film or a music video.

“I like to let my work speak for itself and my faith is a way for me to delve into my creative identity,” St-Louis said to the CONTACT.

She added that having a good team with unique skills, aptitudes, labs and missions also leads to her creative process.

“Nothing ever comes to life how you think it will,” St-Louis explained. “So leaving space for improvisation and leaving space for what can happen on the spot is something that I really like and incorporate into my creative process because it makes things a bit freer and less structured. I think that things come by when you let go a bit.”

St-Louis has worked as a movement director in the UK and Montreal. She appreciates meeting new people, forming relationships, and collaborating on projects that can last an entire career.

“I love being in a creative space, just being able to free any idea that pops up; let’s just try it. Even if it doesn’t work, at least we tried,” St-Louis said.

She explained that she recently created her own casting and movement direction called “Born Ugly,” where she aims to highlight and show her artistic identity to others.

St-Louis’s recent project was a music video with the artist Thanya Iyer called I am here now, which she choreographed and movement directed.

“The common line is being set in identity, so that’s the future for me. Being so set in the identity of what I have that everyone can recognize,” St-Louis said.

More of St-Louis’ work can be seen on her website: https://maycieannstlouis.portfoliobox.net/portfolio





