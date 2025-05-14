For the Love of Theatre: Club Zed Taking the Lead to Highlight Black Voices

Get ready for the Second Annual Club Zed Playwrights Festival, hosted by the Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) from May 14-17, 2025! Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) is Canada’s longest running theatre company dedicated to the works of Black and diasporic communities. The company strives to create greater cross-cultural understanding by challenging its audience and the status quo. Expanding the representation of Black Canadian artists, BTW bridges cultural divides – uniting hearts, minds and communities.

BTW’s community focused Club Zed Festival, which is now in its second year, is dedicated to nurturing the voices of Black Canadian playwrights through a Black perspective. With the support of Playwrights’ Workshop Montréal, Playwrights Canada Press, Playwrights Guild of Canada, Neworld Theatre, and MAI (Montréal, Arts Interculturels) the festival will run over the course of four days. Participants and audiences will experience readings, new works in progress, panel discussions, and professional development workshops, all designed to foster dialogue, connection, and artistic growth.

Club Zed is the only professional development-focused and black forward festival of its kind in Canada and is open to participants from across the country. Speaking about Festival, Shannon Corenthin, Producer at Black Theatre Workshop said, “I hope this helps foster a sense of community nationally and helps with cross-pollination in terms of what we can do and just helps makes the sharing of information more seamless and more accessible.”

Notable speakers at this year’s Club Zed include d’bi young anitafrika who created Toronto’s Watah Theatre and is due at Toronto Fringe Festival this July to direct Sashoya Simpson’s Lulu, the twice nominated for the Governor General’s Literary Award Donna-Michelle St. Bernard, and the award-winning playwright & director, and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto Djanet Sears. While 2024 participant, York University alum Jan Jennings is now part of the BTW Artist Mentorship Programme.

“Club Zed blends skills building, with networking and audience engagement. Featuring some of Canada’s most renowned Black artists, this festival celebrates and encourages writers and audiences to share new work, listen, and build lasting relationships,” says Dian Marie Bridge, Artistic Director of Black Theatre Workshop & Creator of Club Zed Playwrights’ Festival.

When it comes to the future and legacy of Club Zed, Shannon Corenthin, Producer at Black Theatre Workshop said, “I hope we can continue kind of building that knowledge sharing across career levels and interests and continue supporting black Canadian artist and Canadian artists in this way and also highlight the back Canadian voice.”

The highlights of this year’s festival include;

– An In Conversation With series offering insightful conversations with guests Maguy Métellus, Marcia Johnson, Diane Roberts, Djanet Sears and Donna-Michelle St.Bernard.

– A Professional Development Workshop Working Through Drafts hosted by Playwright Rachel Mutombo.

– A Black Women in Theatre Symposium hosted by d’bi young anitafrika with guests Marcia Johnson, Djanet Sears, Diane Roberts & Donna-Michelle St-Bernard.

Festival access is available through a Club Zed Pass. 4-Day pass holders gain entry to all events.

Free events include an Opening Night Mixer on Wednesday May 14, and the Book Launch of the First Stone featuring readings by Author and Playwright Donna-Michelle St. Bernard on Saturday May 17.

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s BTW reach out to the team on info@theathre.btw.ca