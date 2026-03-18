Young, Gifted and Rising in our Community

Marissa Ramnanan

“Up, you mighty race. Accomplish what you will,”—Marcus Garvey.

The WIBCA president Joan Lee opened the event with that gripping quote, inspiring a hush around the room.

Young, Gifted and Rising brought the West Island Black Community together for a heartwarming and uplifting afternoon. On February 7, we celebrated the leadership, creativity and entrepreneurship of six brilliant young minds.

Their names are: Mofeoluwa Adora Fagbohun, Adriana Jackson, Ethan Jackson, Joshua Bartlett, Tyana Carby and Taisia Carby.

Powerful interviews and testimonies were given by community members and youth alike, proving that the future is truly, blindingly bright.

Adora Fagbohun is one of the youngest of that impressive group. She is a Nigerian-Canadian who, at just 11 years old, is already an author, entrepreneur and creative leader.

Adora’s book, titled The Confidence Spark, is based on her lived realities. Adora was teased at school when she was younger, and her mother Nifemi Fagbohun motivated her to channel those difficult, emotional experiences into something great.

The 11 year old’s debut novel follows a kindhearted tween named Dianne Hanes, who tries to navigate her school life despite the bullying that makes her feel invisible, and want to shrink. But with the support of her loved ones, Dianne uses kindness to combat the teasing, discovers her sparkle, and finds a way to uplift those around her.

“This story is about encouraging kids to become more confident, trusting yourself, and letting your spark glow,” said Adora.

Siblings Adriana (13) and Ethan Jackson (11) took the stage together.

When Adriana was just 8 years old, she launched her accessories business during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. What started as a small hobby of making bracelets and scrunchies out of boredom, quickly turned into a thriving business. Boutique Winnie & Moe specializes in fashion accessories like scrunchies, rings, stickers and more.

Now at 13 years old she is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and youth advocate.

Adriana regularly donates a portion of her sales to local community organizations and causes, including WIBCA, Youth Stars, and Epilepsy Canada.

Since being diagnosed with epilepsy in 2022, Adriana has also bravely become an advocate for others living with the condition.

Her brother Ethan Jackson is 11 years old and supports his sister with her business. A leader in his own right and a budding engineer, Ethan is a member of the Peace Pals, Anti-Bullying Crew and the Robotics team at his elementary school. Ethan is also part of WIBCA’s Robotic’s team, and has recently been accepted into Pierrefonds Comprehensive Highschool’s IB Program.

“Something we want to accomplish together would be success,” said Adriana.

“I just want Adri’s business to thrive, and to inspire people to be like her, and not fear failure, because failing helps you learn,” Ethan chimed in. He also wants to spread bullying awareness, in order to combat it.

Another set of siblings that graced the stage were twin artists Tyana and Taisia Carby.. At 22 years old, they are visual and digital artists bound by the joy of creation and self-expression.

The Carby twins have a passion for art that started as soon as they could hold a pencil. Similar to Adriana, they used the COVID 19 pandemic as a time for artistic expression and expansion, by exploring the use of digital art as a tool for connection and resilience.

These self-taught artists are inspired by the 1920s, African culture and design, and have the everyday person as their muse. That includes the community around them.

On the stage, they completed each other by finishing each other’s sentences. This is also how they create art together.

“We work together. We like to bounce ideas off of each other. Let’s say I’m not good at something, I pass it on to Tyasia, and vice-versa,” said Tyana.

“Art means love, it’s like an act of love, it’s showing how much you care for your community by portraying them in any way that you can,” continued Tyasia.

You can truly see this kind of passion and care in the works the pair brought to the event.

One was a scene inspired by the iconic, dizzying dance scene in the film Sinners. They used bright colours and blurred illusion to create movement and the biblical reverence of music. Another was a stunning mixed media rendition of the masterpiece “Girl With a Pearl Earring”. In it, the subject is an ethereal Black woman with braids, who shimmers in opulent beauty, with pearls hanging from branches of white blossoms.

Last but not least is Joshua Bartlett. At 12 years old, he is a student-athlete and young entrepreneur. His supportive parents encouraged him to start his own water business at 10 years old.

Joshua is the founder of Joshua’s 2$ Water— a water bottle business that embodies his discipline, responsibility and hustle.

“Those words, for me, mean time management,” said Joshua.

“It’s all about the grind–that’s what it is,” his step-father Will Jean-Jacques continued. “We teach him: never quit. Sometimes it might not go the way you want it to go, but never quit. That’s the same thing in life.”

“You are your own star player,” said Will.

The WIBCA President Joan Lee had heartwarming words for the youth who were celebrated, and the importance of that day.

“We have to encourage the next generation, and they’re doing amazing things. They need to know that their community is here for them—we stand beside them, behind them, and [want to] help them in any way that we can.”