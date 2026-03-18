Discussing mental health matters with Dr L Mabhunu

By Nompumelelo Moyo

Meet Dr Loveness Mabhunu a passionate mental health advocate, author and host of the Mental Health Matters podcast. Recorded at 760 Media Studios in Saint-Laurent, the podcast is

steadily becoming a trusted voice for mental health awareness in Montreal’s Black and immigrant communities.

The podcast has had a significant impact and Mabhunu says they have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from listeners. “Listeners are consistently reaching out to share how the conversations resonate with them, how they feel seen and less alone, and how the episodes have encouraged them to seek help or start important conversations with their families.”

That level of impact reinforces the importance of continuing the dialogue around mental health. According to recent data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) more than one billion people worldwide are living with mental health disorders. Studies conducted in Canada also show that within Black communities, mental health is often silenced, minimized, or misunderstood due to stigma, cultural expectations, historical trauma, and limited access to care.

When asked what inspired her to became a mental health advocate, Mabhunu recounts an incident where she was contacted by a community member seeking guidance on where to find

help for a loved one experiencing mental health challenges.

“That moment highlighted a critical gap that many people are unaware of, available mental health programs, and many others are suffering in silence”.

In response, she partnered with Tadiuos “Teddy” Nyakudyara, the producer of Zim Music Productions, to establish this mental health program. Since its inception, the initiative has worked to raise awareness, encourage open conversations and connect individuals to resources. Mabhunu believes communities place more value on real stories and lived experiences than professional credentials.

So far Mabhunu has produced 34 episodes on mental health and will continue because mental health intersects with many other issues such as education, family life, music and arts, finances, relationships, and cultural identity. Because of this, it naturally deserves sustainable attention rather than a single episode. This topic is extremely important to the community because mental health affects every aspect of our lives: how we cope with stress, how we relate to one another, how we show up for our families, and how we function at work and in society.

“A community that prioritizes mental health is healthier, safer, more productive, and more

united” says Mabhunu Produced by Tadious “Teddy” Nyakudyara, the podcast blends professional storytelling with community engagement. What makes the platform unique is its integration of the arts as a

healing tool. Through music, storytelling, and creative expression, the show explores how artistic spaces can reduce stigma, encourage vulnerability, and promote collective healing. This interdisciplinary approach reflects Zim Music Productions’ broader mission to connect culture, creativity, and community wellness.

All guests on the podcast are volunteers who generously share their lived experiences, professional insights, and personal journeys to help educate and empower others. Their willingness to speak openly about mental health challenges and recovery contributes to building a stronger, more informed community. The initiative has received valuable support from the Foundation for Black Communities, alongside other donors and in-kind partners who believe in the importance of accessible, culturally responsive mental health dialogue. Community members are encouraged to support the growth of this platform through

donations.

Episodes are available on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/@mentalhealthmatters00

To learn more about the organization behind the podcast, visit: www.zimmusicproductions.com