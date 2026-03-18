Age Strong for Longevity

We are in the month of International Women’s Day (May 8th). Let me begin with a quick shout-out to all the women who have left an indelible mark in our lives and society, as well as those who continue to do so, leading with courage and tenacity to shape our community and the lives of current and future women. While we should always take the time to celebrate ourselves and the various laudable women, this month is a special reminder. It should also be a reminder to take care of ourselves and each other. This includes our mental and physical health. It is about self-care.

For this article, I’m going to focus on a different, yet important type of self-care – building physical strength, pivotal for healthy aging, as it will help you to maintain mobility, independence and improve your overall quality of life, particularly in older age.

Strength training has many benefits. I’ll share some examples. It helps to: improve cardiovascular health; prevent osteoporosis by building strong, dense bones and muscles; improves joint mobility, balance and flexibility as we age – reducing the risk of falls and injury; builds metabolism linked to weight management; boosts mood and confidence; and more.

Ladies, it is even more important for us to strength train, especially as we get older.

While women generally tend to have smaller, lighter bones and lower bone density than men, after age 50, women lose bone density significantly faster than men, largely due to the drop in estrogen levels during menopause, putting us at higher risk of osteoporosis. Therefore, prevention is key. Ideally, this should start at an early age – as the greater our bone density to begin with, the lower our chance of muscle loss and developing osteoporosis. But you can begin strength training at any age to reap its health benefits.

I’ve heard women say, “I don’t want to lift weights because it is going to make me look too masculine.” Let me begin by debunking this myth. Women who lift weights will not develop huge, bulky muscles. Why? Because most women lack the high testosterones required for building large muscles. Now you’re probably wondering, what about female body builders? The response, these women are professional athletes who work out up to five days a week, consistently challenging their muscles by lifting heavier weights. Additionally, their muscles are not attained solely by weightlifting, but also through a high protein diet in a caloric surplus, and at times, performance enhancing substances.

While most of you may not be aiming to be a professional bodybuilder, it is still important for you to strength train (strength training can also be done sitting down). You will not get ‘big’, but in time, with good form, a balanced diet, moderate cardio (about three times a week) and consistency, most women can achieve a toned, athletic look. And yes, you can achieve this at any age. So, if you are thinking your ship has sailed, think again, and start rebuilding, for a stronger body. It will require dedication, discipline and commitment, but it can be done. Not only has research clearly shown this, but I’ve also seen it.

Remember, focus on strength, not size or the number you see on the scale, as muscles weigh more than fat. You can also assess your progress by how your clothes begin to fit. To see results, you will need to challenge yourself. You are stronger than you think!

*Always check with your healthcare practitioner before starting a new exercise regimen.