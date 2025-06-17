St. Barnabas Anglican Church Fun Fair

St. Barnabas Anglican Church was established in 1959 in Pierrefonds, to meet the spiritual and social needs of the Anglicans living around the Church. The number of families on the parish list was more than 600, with a huge Sunday School and Youth Group.

With the changing times and political shifts St. Barnabas was hugely affected, like every other organization and church in Montreal, Quebec. In Spite of all the ups and downs, St. Barnabas managed to remain open and serve the community to this very day.

At present St. Barnabas has around 200 families on the parish list, with the average attendance of 70-80 members coming to Church in person and between 12-15 screens joining each Sunday via Zoom. Our Congregation is very diverse, with different races, colors, and ages, all worshipping together in harmony and joy. We have a vibrant Sunday School and Youth Group. We offer two services on Sundays 8:30am and 9:30am. Youth and Adult Bible Studies are held every Sunday after 9:30am services.

St. Barnabas was always known for its social events with Dinner Theatre and community Suppers, Christmas Bazaars, and regular Bake Sales. Most of these activities were put on hold because of COVID-19.

Since last year, St. Barnabas started back some of its activities like Bake Sales and Family Fun Fair, these activities are designed for the community around the Church, and are open to all.

The Fun Fair 2024 is going to be held on June 22nd, from 1:00pm till 7:00pm. It includes Bouncy Castle, Face Painting, Cotton Candy, Pop Corns, Different Kinds of Foods, Baked goods, Arts and Crafts, Books, Heena and handmade jewellery, and much more. Free admission, and all are welcome, come and enjoy with your friends and family members. Hope to see you on June the 22nd!

The Rev. Dorothy Samuel