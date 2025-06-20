Call for Board Members – CCAD

The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), formerly Revive NCC, is seeking new Board Members to help guide the redevelopment of the historic Negro Community Centre (NCC) site in Little Burgundy. This vital project includes affordable housing, cultural spaces, and economic opportunities for Montreal’s Black communities.
We welcome individuals with expertise in:
- Non-profit governance
- Affordable housing / real estate
- Urban planning / architecture
- Law, fundraising, finance, communications
- Community development, arts, and heritage
- Community engagement
Must be bilingual (English and French).
Elections: July 3, 2025 (via Zoom)
Apply by: June 26, 2025
To apply: Email CV + short letter of interest to: revivencc@gmail.com
Be part of rebuilding a legacy. Help shape the future of CCAD.