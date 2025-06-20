Call for Board Members – CCAD

The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), formerly Revive NCC, is seeking new Board Members to help guide the redevelopment of the historic Negro Community Centre (NCC) site in Little Burgundy. This vital project includes affordable housing, cultural spaces, and economic opportunities for Montreal’s Black communities.

We welcome individuals with expertise in:

Non-profit governance

Affordable housing / real estate

Urban planning / architecture

Law, fundraising, finance, communications

Community development, arts, and heritage

Community engagement

Must be bilingual (English and French).

Elections: July 3, 2025 (via Zoom)

Apply by: June 26, 2025

To apply: Email CV + short letter of interest to: revivencc@gmail.com

Be part of rebuilding a legacy. Help shape the future of CCAD.