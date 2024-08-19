The community mourns the loss of Harry Bissoon

Harry Bissoon, a beloved businessman and community personality passed away on August 2, 2024.

With over 45 years of experience in the travel industry, Harry was a well-respected figure known for his expertise and dedication to his clients. His passion for connecting people and cultures extended beyond his professional life as he was actively involved in various community organizations, including the Caribbean Cultural Festivities Association (CCFA).

A celebration of Harry’s life will be held on Sunday, August 18th at Rideau Funeral Home, located at 4239 Sources Blvd, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, H9B 2A6. The viewing will start at 10:30 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM.

Montreal Community Contact would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Bissoon family and friends.