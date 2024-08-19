Paris 2024 Olympics: Caribbean Countries Emerge with stunning wins

The Paris 2024 Olympics has seen standout performances from several nations including the Caribbean. Most notable was in track and field. Dominica and St. Lucia each claimed their first-ever Olympic gold medals, with Thea LaFond-Gadson winning the women’s triple jump with a distance of 15.02 meters and Julien Alfred taking the women’s 100-meter sprint.

St Lucia’s prime minister, Philip J Pierre, posted on his Facebook page: “Today is great day for OECS [Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States] member states and the people of the Caribbean! In one day St Lucia and Dominica have created history by winning our first Olympic medal and bringing home the GOLD!”

LaFond-Gadson expressed hope that her win would inspire further investment in sports infrastructure in Dominica, where athletes currently lack adequate training facilities. St Lucia is 238 square miles, with a population of about 180,000. The Commonwealth of Dominica is 290 square miles, with a population of 71,000.

Grenada also made its mark, with Lindon Victor winning a bronze medal in the decathlon, adding to his impressive athletic career.

Jamaica, traditionally a powerhouse in track and field, experienced a challenging Olympics. Although Kishane Thompson secured a silver in the men’s 100 meters, the country faced disappointment as they failed to win any medals in the women’s 100 and 200 meters for the first time since 1976. The team’s medal count included a gold by Roje Stona in the men’s discus throw, as well as several silvers and bronzes in various track and field events.