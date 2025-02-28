Honoring Our Women of Merit: A Celebration of Excellence and Culture

Playmas Montreal Cultural Association proudly presents the 15th Annual A Taste of Tea – Mardi Gras Edition, a vibrant celebration of excellence, culture, and community. On March 9, 2025, we invite you to join us as we honor this year’s distinguished Women of Merit, recognizing their outstanding contributions to society.

Ann-Marie Stewart

Anne Janice Farray

Jewel Jones

Seeta Ramdass

Theresa Cloe Henwood

Yvonne Sam

Karen Macdonald

Dressed in your finest Caribbean attire, immerse yourself in the rich heritage of the islands, enjoy an afternoon of elegance, delicious cuisine, entertainment, and compete for fabulous prizes for the most impressive outfits!

Event Details:

• Date: March 9, 2025

• Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Location: Cote St. Luc Aquatic Reception Hall, 5794 Parkhaven, CSL

• Tickets: $50 – Available at Eventbrite, Caribbean Paradise (LaSalle), Marché Colonnade (West Island), Herbie (Côte-des-Neiges), and T&T Palace (Côte-des-Neiges).

Let’s bring the spirit of the Caribbean to Montreal!

BIOS OF HONOUREES FOR PLAYMAS MONTREAL A TASTE OF TEA 2025

WOMAN OF MERIT AWARD

Ann Marie Stewart

Ann Marie’s passion for education and community development began in Grenada, where she was active in church, school, and youth groups. She worked with the Ministry of Education before immigrating to Canada in 1975. In Montreal, she studied at Vanier College and Concordia University, earning a BA in Applied Social Science. A dedicated volunteer, she has served schools and youth services, as well as SICDAQ and Playmas Montreal, earning the 2025 Woman of Merit Award.

Jewel Jones

Jewel Jones, a retired social worker from Barbados, moved to Montreal in 1970 at 17. She earned diplomas in Social Services and Gerontology from Marie-Victorin College in 1987 and a certificate in computer and office skills, which she uses to teach seniors. In 2022, she received the Unsung Hero award from Team Canada, presented by the Barbados High Commissioner. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is honored to receive Playmas Montreal’s 2025 Woman of Merit award.

Theresa “Cloe” Henwood

Theresa “Cloe” Henwood is a dedicated community leader serving Montreal’s Grenadian community. As a teacher’s assistant with the English Montreal School Board, she nurtures young minds. Renowned for event decoration and fashion show curation, she brings elegance to every occasion. Passionate about literacy, she founded Stop, Drop & Read and hosts an annualTea Party supporting Grenadian students. In 2025, Playmas Montreal honors her with the Woman of Merit Award for her tireless volunteerism.

Anne Janice Farray

Anne J anice Farray, a humanitarian, poet, and community activist, has contributed to GNAM, SICDAQ, GemStar, and Elizabeth House. A Concordia graduate, she has been featured in McGill Reporter, Melange Magazine, Community Contact, and Everybody’s Magazine (USA). Her writings appear in Canada Weekend Post, Community Contact, and KOLA Magazine. An award recipient, she spearheaded McGill’s nomination of Hon. Jean Augustine for an honorary PhD. After 43 years at McGill, she continues mentoring with GemStar and McGill Black Alumni.

Yvonne Sam

Yvonne Sam, a retired British-trained Head Nurse, Registered Mental Nurse, and Certified Midwife, has also worked in teaching. A longtime columnist for Montreal Community Contact, she has contributed to Huffington Post and Toronto Star. As Chair of the Black Community Resource Centre’s Rights and Freedom Committee, she advocates for racial equity in policing, education, and healthcare. Author of Behind the Scenes in Nursing, she received the 2014 Governor General’s Award for her contributions.

Seeta Ramdass

Seet a Ramdass, Associate Director of Social Accountability and Community Engagement at McGill’s Faculty of Medicine, has over 35 years of experience in healthcare communications, public health, and education. A dedicated advocate for equitable healthcare and diversity, she champions marginalized communities. Renowned for her patient advocacy, she co-led research on systemic racism in Quebec. Her work fosters inclusion and culturally safe care, making her a respected leader in community engagement and social justice.

Karen MacDonald

Karen Macdonald’s 40+ year journalism career has focused on leadership within Quebec’s English-speaking community in Quebec City and Montreal. As a journalist, news anchor, publisher-owner of the Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph (1993-2007), and Global News station manager (2006-2024), she championed local media. A Concordia graduate and mentor, she funds the Karen Macdonald Award in Journalism for Indigenous or Black students. Honored with a Corus Entertainment scholarship in her name, she now receives Playmas Montreal’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her unwavering support.