Cadence Learns Self-Love” Teaches Children to Embrace Their Uniqueness

Latoya Belfon’s latest children’s book, “Cadence Learns Self-Love,” is making waves, propelled by its chart-topping soundtrack, “Chippy Chocolatey,” sung by her 7-year-old niece, Zichaela Tomlinson. Belfon, an award-winning author of over 15 books, continues to inspire young readers with stories of self-love and identity.

The way Belfon sees it Chippy Chocolatey becoming a #1 iTunes hit shows the demand for music that reflects joy, diversity, and self-love for Black children.

I was teaching at school, and I was dealing with a lot of young kids,” Belfon recounts to the CONTACT. “This was my first year teaching pre-kindergarten, and I would hear the kids’ conversations. I was so surprised that they were even aware of these things. They wouldn’t like certain parts of their body, and the things that they would be talking about.”

This realization inspired the creation of “Cadence Learns Self-Love” and its central character, a “cookie” designed to be relatable to all children. “I looked for a cookie for this character just to make it easier and make a message that can touch everyone, not just Black kids,” Belfon says.

The book’s themes are deeply personal for Belfon, who is also a mother. “From first being so close with young kids and hearing what they’re talking about, and knowing that as a parent, I wanted to be able to have a say in these types of conversations and how I can help my child not develop low self-esteem so early or low self-confidence.”

“For me it was just natural to combine song and story together,” she explains. The song’s journey to #1 on iTunes was fueled by early positive reactions. “Last year I played it for my friends who taught at daycares. They then played it for their pre-k students who loved it. After that I spoke to my husband’s brother, Cole, who goes by the producer’s name CJD Wiz and Zichaela did her thing.”

Zichaela who also spoke to the CONTACT said she was grateful to be the voice behind the number one song.

“It was hard at first, but I kept trying and trying till it was good,” she says confidently. “Zichaela has been a great spokesperson and voice for these books,” Belfon adds.

“Cadence Learns Self-Love” is a children’s book offering a multi-sensory experience designed to instill lasting lessons of self-acceptance, delivered through engaging storytelling and a catchy tune.

For more information about Belfon or her books visit: www.labworkspublishing.com