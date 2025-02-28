Kym Flo: Montreal’s Matchmaker

Kimberly Nérée, known as Kym Flo, began hosting speed-dating events on Feb. 11, 2023. She wanted to create a fun and structured environment where singles could meet organically. Over time, she realized that most participants were looking for a deep connection, so she created the private matchmaking service Symboise on Dec. 5, 2024.

“Symbiose goes beyond traditional speed dating by offering a tailored matchmaking experience. Our clients purchase one of our membership packages based on their needs, and we guide them through finding a compatible life partner,” Flo explained . “ We conduct in-depth interviews to understand their personalities, values, and relationship goals. From there, we carefully curate potential matches, providing them with a more intentional and high-quality dating experience. Our goal is to foster genuine and meaningful connections.”

She added that she had no marketing or business experience and had to learn by doing everything from scratch.

“I’m really proud of where we came from and where we are right now, even though I know we’re not even at the maximum where we want to go,” Flo said. “So far, I’m really happy with our progress and getting known in the [Black] community.”

Flo explained that they have a database of singles, and over 6,000 people are registered. With this extensive database, they can create connections.

“We have couples that are still together since the first [speed-dating] edition. I’m still waiting for a wedding or a baby shower,” Flo said. “I’m proud of this because I help people find love; I help people explore feelings they haven’t felt for a long time.”

Flo said she appreciates the success of her speed-dating events, specifically for allowing the Black community to find deep connections.

“I would mainly say that I’m fond of creating a safe place for Black people, for my community today, to have the quality prospects for them. I’m just happy for us to have these types of events, this type of service, and this level of quality and hostility,” Flo said.

Flo hopes her business will be recognized as an elite service for Black singles. She also wants to inspire Black women and couples to pursue their dreams of becoming businesspeople.

The next speed dating event is on March 1, 2025. For more information about upcoming events, visit Flo’s Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/kymflo_/?hl=fr.

Information about the matchmaking service can be found at: https://www.signesymbiose.ca/