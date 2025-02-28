Red Coalition sees an increase in racial profiling complaints

Montreal’s Red Coalition Inc., a lobbying firm that fights against racial profiling and systemic racism, is facing a surge in discriminatory complaints. Founder Joel DeBellefeuille reports a disturbing rise in cases from 2023 to 2024, signaling a potential escalation of racial tensions across Canada.

“Normally, we sometimes receive up to three complaints per day. That has increased by about one per day, bringing us up to ten to 12 per week,” DeBellefeuille said to the CONTACT. “It could be discrimination in the workplace, racial profiling while driving, discrimination at banks and other types of institutions. We’ve been working on cases and with multiple school boards in and around and outside the Montreal area.”

DeBellefeuille explained that out of all complaints they receive, 70-75 per cent of them are for interceptions with law enforcement.

He also added that the main reason for the increase in racial profiling complaints between 2023 and 2024 is because of Quebec’s legislation.

“Especially of course here in Quebec, a lot of the legislation that our current government imposes doesn’t favour Black and racialized individuals we find,” DeBellefeuille said. “We feel that there’s a little bit of bias in the treatment of Black and racialized individuals; So with these types of legislations that the current government is imposing, a lot of individuals are faced with just extra scrutiny.”

DeBellefeuille explained that the firm fights not just on behalf of Black victims but for all ethnicities and people groups facing injustices.

He said education and training are required for the Montreal Police to have fewer officers who do racial profiling. DeBellefeuille added that most police officers are unaware that they indirectly discriminate against whom they’re intercepting or communicating with, which makes it evident why knowledge and understanding are crucial.

“There is a lot of training and body cameras to hold law enforcement accountable. It shows both sides of the interception,” DeBellefeuille said.

He said that in September 2024, the Red Coalition proposed that the Quebec government create an anti-racism and Discrimination Act because the province doesn’t have one. He explained that if there is a clear definition of what law enforcement can do, more body cameras and training would help educate the officers on countering the issue.

He underscored that it is crucial for victims of any discrimination to file a complaint to get justice.

“The more complaints that we have, the more chances that will be able to utilize their experience combined with others to create systemic change,” DeBellefeuille said. “Don’t be embarrassed, don’t be shy, regarding wanting to file a complaint. Don’t feel scared of law enforcement, elected officials or anybody and always film as much as you can.”