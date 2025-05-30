‘Business Reference’ App Aimed at Connecting Black Entrepreneurs in Montreal

By Desirée Zagbai

A new mobile app called the ‘Business Reference App’ is set to launch on May. 30, 2025, during a public event at Concordia University’s D3 Innovation Hub. The app is designed to simplify the process of supporting and discovering Black-owned businesses in Montreal.

The app was developed by the web app agency, Smartegy, with support from CSMARI (Community Support Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiative).

There were also collaborative efforts from the DESTA Black Community Network, the Ujamaa Initiative for Black Entrepreneurship (UIBE), and the Community Service Initiative at the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University (CSI).

Through this app, users will be able to connect with Black-owned businesses in categories like retail, food, wellness, and professional services.

Chuck Oumar is the co-founder of Smartegy. He led the development of the app with his team. Oumar said that the app is needed in the Black entrepreneurship environment in Montreal, as there aren’t many sources that people can refer to when looking for Black-owned businesses.

“I think that in 2025, having an app like this will help and enhance all the Black businesses that will be on the app and those people that will use it to find Black businesses in Montreal,” Oumar said. “We’re going to discover each other. That’s one thing, and we’re going to have power together to go on the market in Montreal and say, ‘You know, well, this is how many Black businesses we have in the city. This is how powerful we are. This is the kind of industry that we’re in.”

He explained that when tracking the app’s effectiveness, they will monitor how many people download the app and how many are actively using it. He added that they want people to use it after downloading, as it often happens that people forget about an app they have downloaded on their phone. To prevent that from happening, they will ensure that the quality of the businesses, the application, and the user experience all flow together.

“I think those together are the recipe for the app’s success,” Oumar said.

Kassandra Kernisan, executive director at DESTA, said that the Business Reference app symbolizes economic empowerment.

“We have great businesses and services within our community. We don’t have the best visibility, and we don’t have the best networks as a community, so this is really to help our businesses help our entrepreneurs network and help them connect to the public so that they can increase their customers and their profits. That’s the whole idea,” Kernisan said. “So, we’re trying to level the playing field once again. When it comes to the Black community and entrepreneurship.”

She explained that they will test the beta version of the app in Montreal for about a year. Afterwards, they will look to expand to Ottawa, Toronto, and the west of Canada.

“We’re not limiting ourselves. Eventually, we want to be Canada-wide,” Kernisan said. “It’s to highlight Black entrepreneurs, but it’s for everyone. So it benefits everyone, every consumer, whatever your race, background, or colour, and it benefits you in a few ways. One, you have access to great products and services, and two, you’re doing your part to help level out the playing field to contribute to economic equity. That’s always a good thing; no matter what your background is, it serves everyone, it serves the community.”

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. More information about the launch event can be found at:https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-business-reference-black-business-directory-app-launch-tickets-1358470464729?aff=oddtdtcreator