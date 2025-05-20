Empowering Black Female Leaders Through Education

WIBCA is proud to announce the Empowered Woman Scholarship Award, sponsored by author and advocate Alvina Ryan. This award is dedicated to uplifting and celebrating the academic achievements of Black female students in the Greater Montreal Area.

The scholarship recognizes one outstanding student who demonstrates academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to making a positive impact in her community.

Eligibility Criteria:

Identify as a Black female student

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident

Be a resident of the Greater Montreal Area

This scholarship reflects Alvina Ryan’s dedication to education and empowerment, and WIBCA’s mission to support youth who are breaking barriers and leading change.