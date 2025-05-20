Empowering Black Female Leaders Through Education

WIBCA is proud to announce the Empowered Woman Scholarship Award, sponsored by author and advocate Alvina Ryan. This award is dedicated to uplifting and celebrating the academic achievements of Black female students in the Greater Montreal Area.
The scholarship recognizes one outstanding student who demonstrates academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to making a positive impact in her community.
Eligibility Criteria:
-
Identify as a Black female student
-
Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident
-
Be a resident of the Greater Montreal Area