Christcella Nicholas: Passionate About Amplifying Black Voices

Christcella Nicholas, the creative entrepreneur behind the digital news outlet 514onlinemix, is set to receive the prestigious Egbert Gaye Award at this year’s Monnaie Money Talent Show. This recognition honours her dedication to showcasing Montreal’s vibrant artistic and entertainment landscape, particularly within the Black community.

Nicholas’s journey began in 2019, following the closure of the digital platform where she was working. “The owner said to me, ‘it’s your turn, you go and start your own platform,’ and so I did,” she says to the CONTACT. This pivotal moment inspired the creation of 514onlinemix, a platform that provides a vital space for Montrealers to tell their own stories, focusing on artists, entrepreneurs, and community events.

What truly sets Nicholas apart is her hands-on approach. She is not just the founder; she is the heart and soul of 514onlinemix, handling everything from graphic design and photography to videography, ensuring the platform remains an accurate and visually engaging source of information. Her ability to stay connected to the pulse of Montreal’s artistic scene shows her “all-out grit,” as those who know her describe it.

In the course of her work, she faces unique challenges operating a minority language newsoutlet in Quebec. Funding often doesn’t prioritize anglophone outlets which can make running an independent media outlet difficult. Nonetheless Nicholas persists.

The late Egbert Gaye, founder and editor of The Montreal Community Contact Newspaper, played a significant role in inspiring Nicholas. “We don’t have many Black people doing this,” she says, emphasizing the importance of Gaye’s encouragement. “Egbert encouraged me to do it, he even tried helping me to get a grant.” His belief in her potential fueled her determination to create a platform that would amplify Black voices and stories.

The Egbert Gaye Award, presented in memory of the esteemed journalist, honours individuals who demonstrate exceptional drive and passion in bringing media to Black communities across Canada. Nicholas’s work with 514onlinemix, which focuses on music, content, and cultural programming related to the Caribbean community, accurately embodies the spirit of the award.