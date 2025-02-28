Celebrates 25 Years of Cultural Excellence

As Playmas Montreal Cultural Association marks its 25th anniversary this year, the organization invites the community to join in a year of celebration, reflection, and cultural enrichment. Known for its vibrant contributions to the arts and community life in Montreal, Playmas Montreal has planned a series of events that promise to captivate, entertain, and honor the diverse fabric of the city.

Kicking Off with “A Taste of Tea”

The festivities begin on Sun

day, March 9, with the highly anticipated “A Taste of Tea.” This beloved Caribbean Tea Party celebrates International Women’s Day and Playmas Montreal’s quarter-century milestone with a Mardi Gras theme. The event will honor Unsung Heroes in the community with the prestigious “Woman of Merit” Award, recognizing women who have made significant contributions to the Montreal community. Guests can look forward to an afternoon of camaraderie, culture, and Caribbean-inspired elegance at the Côte St. Luc Aquatic Centre Reception Hall, 5794 Avenue Parkhaven, from 2 PM to 6 PM. Tickets are now available on Eventbrite.com and at many of our Caribbean Outlets.

“Crafting Our Roots” – A Family Celebration

On Saturday, March 29, Playmas Montreal presents Crafting Our Roots, an engaging exhibition and show celebrating the “Roots of our English Black Arts and Culture.” This family-friendly event will showcase the talents of workshop participants and their facilitators, with performances of poetry, calypsos, and an exhibition of arts and crafts. Doors open at 5pm, complimentary cocktails at 6pm, showtime at 7pm.

The evening will feature a star-studded lineup, including Grenadian-born comedian and storyteller Richardo Keens- Douglas, poet Kym Dominique-Ferguson, calypsonian Doggies, Hands of Steel, Fatima Wilson, and the dynamic Westcan Dancers and Drummers. This vibrant celebration takes place at The Town of Mount Royal Hall, 90 Roosevelt Ave, TMR and promises to be a feast for the senses. Tickets are now available on Eventbrite.com and at many of our Caribbean Outlets.

Honoring Fathers and Young Men on Father’s Day

On Sunday, June 15, Playmas Montreal shines a spotlight on fathers and young men in the community with “Let’s Hear It For The Boys.” This indoor Summer Picnic Luncheon will celebrate Father’s Day with delicious food, entertainment, and heartfelt tributes. The event will recognize outstanding fathers who have served as role models, demonstrating leadership, dedication, and integrity to inspire the next generation. Join us at the Community Resource Centre Main Ballroom, 6767 Côte des Neiges, Montreal. Tickets will be available soon, so mark your calendar for this meaningful celebration of family.

A Grand Finale: The Masquerade Ball

The year’s celebrations culminate on Saturday, October 11, with Playmas Montreal’s Grand 25th Anniversary Gala: A Masquerade Ball. This elegant evening invites guests to don their finest attire and indulge in an unforgettable night of food, wine, music, and dance. The Masquerade Ball promises to be a fitting finale to a year of milestones, paying tribute to 25 years of cultural impact. This celebratory event will take place at Espace Jax, a historical church building, located in the heart of Montreal and offers a unique setting for this great finale event. Mark your calendar for a celebration on Thanksgiving weekend.

Join the Celebration

Playmas Montreal’s 25th Anniversary is a testament to its enduring commitment to promoting arts, culture, and community. These events are an opportunity to come together, celebrate achievements, and look forward to an exciting future. For more information and tickets, visit our website at: www.playmasmontreal.com.

Let’s make this a year to remember!