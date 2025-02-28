Trinidad carnival heats up

As Montreal breaks historical snowfall record with back to back snowstorm, Trinidad and Tobago Carnival is heating up. This year seems to be the most competitive carnival in a while as Soca Monarch is back and rebranded “Ultimate Soca Champion, Machel Montano is a Chutney Soca Monarch finalist and number one contender for Road March. Great news! Montreal popular online Soca mix title “Soca In Yuh 514” Volume 3 is now available on www.soundcloud.com.

Ultimate Soca Champion brings the energy and passion of Soca to life as new talents and seasoned performers face off in an epic competition.The semi finals was held on Sunday 9 February, at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. The competitors delivered performances in front of a packed audience. After intense deliberation by the judges, the best of each group advanced to the finals. These talented artists will compete for the prestigious title and a grand prize of TT $1 million and TT $200,000 at the highly anticipated Grand Finals.

YOUTH SOCA CHAMPION FINALISTS

1. Paris Coutain – Lick Up

2. Verrse – Pump It Up

3. Sucre – The Greatest

4. Kristina James – Like Dat

5. Christo – Unity

6. Sackie – Table

ULTIMATE SOCA CHAMPION FINALISTS

1. Yung Bredda – Greatest Bend Over

2. Cassell – Sensational

3. Snakey – De Hammer

4. Blaka Dan (Grenada) – Blessing

5. Orlando Octave – Auction

6. Dash (Grenada) – The Tape

7. Ding Dong – Throwback

8. GI – Mockin

9. Anika Berry – Saddle

10. Preedy – Blaze Fire

11. Nailah Blackman – Forever

Ten-time Road March champion and reigning Calypso Monarch Machel Montano and nine-time Chutney Soca Monarch Rikki Jai have emerged as the top two contenders in the final of the BMobile Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) 30th Anniversary competition. The semi-final event, according to Southex, held at La Tropical Club, saw an overwhelming turnout, pushing the venue to full capacity. As a result, Southex has decided that from 2026, the semi-finals will be moved to an outdoor venue to accommodate a larger crowd.

FINALISTS

1.Rick Ramoutar (defending monarch)

2.Terry Gajraj (wildcard)

3.Machel Montano

4.Wackerman

5.Reehanna Gopaul

6.Ricardo Melville

7.Rikki Jai

8.Hurricane Hemlatha Dindial

9.Neval Chatelal

10.Warrior Princess – Reshma Ramlal

11.Master Saleem

12.Adesh Samaroo

13.Veekash Sahadeo

14.Vanessa Ramoutar

Check out and support Montreal own Soca mix title “SOCA IN YUH 514 VOL 3″ on www.soundcloud.com now. This recent mix features 1hr and 35 minutes of all the 2025 Soca favourites for this Carnival. Volume 3 is hosted and endorsed by the Soca artist Trinidad Killa.

