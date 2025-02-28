Are You Focused?

When I think of the word FOCUS, I think of driving a car. When driving, I look straight ahead and know my desired destination.

I move forward steadily, knowing there may be a few obstacles, like stop signs, traffic, and detours. As I continue on my journey, I am focused on moving forward and arriving at my destination.

If, for some reason, while I am driving, I start to pay more attention to what’s going on in the rear view mirror, and I keep constantly looking back at an accident or a tailgater, etc., as I drive, I begin to lose focus.

When I constantly look back while driving, the car will begin to swerve all over the road, and not only will I get entirely off track, I will miss my destination.

When you keep looking back, you cannot clearly see what’s ahead.

For example, if I begin to focus more on my past hurts, pain, and disappointments instead of focusing on what is going on in the present and making intentional plans for the future ahead of me, then I will not progress, and it will be difficult for me to move forward.

Focus is necessary to move towards your destiny, whatever that might be for you. Whether it’s getting in shape, going back to school, learning a new skill, or just cleaning out your closets, you will need to focus on the goal ahead of you in order to succeed.

Keep your thoughts and focus on the present and ahead of you. Focus on your purpose, calling, and goals, and you will stay on course.

Now, this doesn’t mean you ignore your past hurts or the challenges that may arise, but find a way to work through them, heal, and begin moving forward. Again, this is not always an easy task, but it is necessary. You want to learn from your past but don’t live there.

You have the power to decide today what you are going to continue to focus on!

Our thoughts will create our reality; whatever we focus on is the direction we tend to go.

If you have something that you want to accomplish, remember it’s your focus that will make it happen.

It’s so easy to get derailed; if that happens, re-focus and get back on track. Your determination and commitment to your goals will guide you.

As you start your week, remember the power of focus. Have a blessed and FOCUSED week, ready to take on your goals and overcome any obstacles that come your way!

Don’t let any obstacles that you encounter stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb, go through, or get around it.

Remember, when you have a goal to reach, you will encounter some hurdles and setbacks, but you still need to keep moving.

Bev