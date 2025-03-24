Trinidad Carnival 2025 delivers on the vybes

The 2025 Trinidad & Tobago Carnival season has ended and left us with a lot of historical events. For some life may be returning to normal for most of us but for many Soca artistes, foreigners, International DJs and myself, knows that spreading the love of Carnival and Soca has only just begun. This year Grenadian Soca artists had surely made an impact during the Trinidad & Tobago Carnival season. Also the first soca artist to perform in Montreal will be Lil Natty & Thunder on Friday 21st March. So for all who has been waiting, here’s the results for the various musical competitions that occur during the Carnival season in Trinidad.

Let’s start with the Ultimate Soca Champion Results :

1. Blaka Dan 387pts

2. Yung Bredda 376pts

3. Preedy 375pts

4. Ding Dong 369pts

5. Nailiah Blackman 355pts |

6. G.I. 343pts

Blaka Dan has won the first Ultimate Soca Champion competition, securing first place with a total score of 387 points and earning the grand prize of $1 million.

Here’s the Chutney Soca Results :

1st Machel Montano

2nd Neval Chatelal

3rd Rikki Jai

First-timer Machel Montano crowned 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch with his song Pepper Vine. Machel Montano also makes history with 11th Road March title.

Here’s the Road March Results :

1st Machel Montano – Pardy (267 plays)

2nd Bunji Garlin (Ian Alverez) Carry It (253 plays)

3rd Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) Thousands (22 plays)

4th Machel Montano – Bet Meh (15 plays)

Friday 21st March 2025 Lil Natty & Thundar will be performing live in Montreal at the Queens Resto Bar. Lil Natty and Thunda, known collectively as Wussways Empire, are a powerhouse soca duo from St. David, Grenada. Their journey began in the humble neighbourhoods of their home parish, where their shared love for music and innate talent laid the foundation for their extraordinary career. They are the first Soca acts to perform in Montreal 2025.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr