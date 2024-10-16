The Evolution of Curls Series

Imagine if the natural hair movement had never existed—if we had always been told that our curls were beautiful just as they are. How different would our experiences have been? For so many of us, the journey toward loving our natural hair has been hard-fought, and it’s leaders like Bianca Renee who have paved the way. I had the privilege of sitting down with Bianca, a trailblazer in the curly hair community. For over 11 years, she’s created YouTube videos that uplift and empower people to embrace their curls unapologetically. Through her guidance, countless individuals have learned to nurture their natural beauty and reclaim their crowns with pride.

Bianca’s story is one that resonates with many of us—a mixed heritage shaped by diverse cultures. With an African American father and a mother of Hispanic and Caucasian descent, Bianca grew up in an environment where curly hair wasn’t always celebrated. In many cultures, curls were something to tame, hide, or straighten. Despite her mother’s limited knowledge about textured hair, Bianca’s curls were never shamed. Her parents instilled in her a sense of pride, encouraging her to embrace her natural beauty.

This kind of empowerment is something we all need to reflect on. Imagine what we could achieve as a community if, instead of internalizing societal standards that tell us to change who we are, we uplifted each other, as Bianca’s family did for her. There’s so much strength in our uniqueness, and it’s up to us to nurture that strength in one another. Our ancestors fought tirelessly for our right to stand tall in our Blackness—to love every kink, curl, and coil of our hair. We owe it to them, and to each other, to continue that legacy by breaking the cycles of criticism and comparison. Let’s create a new standard, where we become each other’s biggest supporters.

By embracing our natural beauty, we not only honor ourselves but also those who came before us—those who didn’t always have the freedom to love their authentic selves openly. Just as Bianca’s parents encouraged her, we too must lift each other up, one curl at a time, until every member of our community feels empowered to rock their crown with pride.

Bianca carries that same message of love and pride to the next generation. Now a mother of two beautiful boys, she’s determined to instill in them the same confidence and self-acceptance her parents gave her. “As a mother, it’s important for him to see me with curly hair. I think that’s the first advice I give to parents that also have curly hair. Everything that we do, our kids are looking at. We are their everything,” Bianca said. Her boys are growing up in a world far different from the one we did—one with more representation and examples of people who proudly wear their natural hair. They’re seeing firsthand that their curls are beautiful and worth embracing.

With an awareness of the world around her, Bianca took her own experiences and those of other curly-haired people and turned them into something bigger. As a curly hair influencer, she experiments with clean, ingredient-conscious products and shares tips to make wash day easier and less stressful. Over the years, Bianca has also created annual challenges to encourage her viewers to embrace their natural hair. From the “No Heat Challenge” to the “Switch It Up Challenge,” each one inspires us to celebrate our curls in their most natural state.

As Bianca explains, “I try to take away the negative stigma that natural hair is hard, it’s complicated, it takes too long, it’s not beautiful, it’s not professional. Let me straighten it for holidays, for weddings. I don’t like the negative associations that people have attached to curly hair. So, my main goal was to get rid of those attachments.”

Her message is clear: natural hair is beautiful, manageable, and worthy of being showcased proudly—whether it’s a casual day or a special occasion. And with leaders like Bianca showing us the way, we can ensure the next generation grows up knowing that their hair—just the way it is—is something to be celebrated.

Stay tuned for exclusive curl clips from our interview with Bianca Renee, dropping soon on our Instagram! And don’t forget to give her a follow for more curly hair inspo