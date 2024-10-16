MIAMI CARNIAVL IS A GO AND HAPPY DIWALI

Did you feel the cold breeze early this morning when you stepped outside? Yes! Fall is here, which means changing weather in the north and hurricane season in the south. The month of October still has lots of Caribbean entertainment going on in spite of weather changes such as, Miami Carnival, Tobago Carnival and Diwali.

The Miami carnival is still a green light despite hurricane Milton. On October 7th 2024, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee reassured the community, patrons, and supporters that the South Florida region, while experiencing rain, is not expected to take a direct hit from the storm. They went on to say that they will check daily to get the most up-to-date information on the South Florida region Miami Carnival 2024

falls Sat, Oct 5, 2024 – Sun, Oct 13, and most Soca lovers know that after Miami Carnival is known to be the time when artists releasetheir 2025 music.

There’s lots of talk about the Tobago Carnival as they are gearing up to host its third annual Carnival, with anticipation building among organizers, participants and masqueraders. Tobago Carnival is scheduled to take place from October 25th to 27th, and this year, the island’s band leaders are promising to take things up a notch for an even greater experience. Flights to Tobago on October 27 are almost sold out. In addition, all return flights on October 28 have already been sold out. The event, which started in 2022, has quickly gained popularity, and is now drawing significant attention from both local and international bands and masqueraders.

Diwali, known as the “festival of lights” is scheduled to take place from Oct 31st to.Nov 1st, 2024, it Is Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for a variety of reasons but the main theme is the triumph of

light over darkness and good over evil. This time of the year is when they take a look at one of the most significant festivals in east Indian culture. Diwali, the festival of lights, has also become a cultural event in North America that’s celebrated with sweets and special foods. I encourage everyone to learn about Diwali, when it occurs, and common traditions! In times like these we surely need light over darkness.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to

Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr