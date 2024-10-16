West Island Black Community Association Hosts Successful ‘Tropical Nights’ Community Gala

The West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA) held its annual “Tropical Nights” gala on September 21st in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. The event celebrated the community’s achievements and raised funds for future generations.

The evening featured live Caribbean-inspired entertainment, including steel pan music and dance performances. Attendees enjoyed a Caribbean-themed dinner and the gala’s festive atmosphere.

WIBCA presented Golden Heart Awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. This year’s recipients included Elizabeth-Ann Williams, Yvonne Durant and Svens Telemaque. The Hon. Gerry Weiner, former mayor of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and a Canadian politician, recognized for his leadership and dedication to community service. Sharon Nelson, the second vice president of the Jamaica Association was awarded the special Golden Heart award in memory of the late Egbert Gaye.

Joan Lee, WIBCA’s President, expressed gratitude for the community’s support and the success of the gala. The funds raised will support WIBCA’s ongoing initiatives, including youth programs, educational support, and community development.

WIBCA is excited to announce its upcoming Corporate Gala on April 5th, 2025. The event will focus on raising funds for the rebuilding of their multipurpose community center.

For more information, please contact WIBCA at 514-683-3925 or visit www.wibca.org.