Quebec Court Confirms Systemic Racial Profiling by SPVM: A Call for Government Accountability

Joel DeBellefeuille

Starting your day with some simple errands, you notice a police car a few cars back. Immediately, you begin going through the “familiar mental checklist”: Do I have any outstanding tickets? Is my registration up to date? Is my insurance paid? Are my brake lights working? Even with everything seeming in order, a wave of anxiety washes over you as the police car moves directly behind you. Your heart races, and you can’t help but wonder, what did I do wrong? This feeling of being unjustly targeted is one that resonates deeply with many in Montreal’s Black and racialized communities.

For years, these communities have experienced repeated targeting by the SPVM (Montreal police) based solely on race. Their stories have often been dismissed or downplayed by those in power. However, a landmark ruling on September 3, 2024, by Superior Court of Quebec Justice Dominique Poulin has changed that narrative, acknowledging that racial profiling by the SPVM is systemic.

Justice Poulin’s ruling recognized what many have known for years: racial profiling within the SPVM is not isolated but a systemic issue. The court found the City of Montreal responsible and awarded compensation to victims of racial profiling. Individuals who have been victims of racial profiling by the SPVM between July 11, 2018, and January 11, 2019, can apply for compensation of up to $5,000.

This decision marks a significant shift in the recognition of racial injustices within Quebec, particularly after years of denial from the provincial government and leaders, including Premier Francois Legault. Despite numerous personal accounts and mounting evidence, the government has been reluctant to acknowledge the deep-rooted biases and discriminatory practices within the institutions meant to protect all citizens.

Section 10 of the Quebec Charter of Rights & Freedoms states: “Every person has a right to full and equal recognition and exercise of his human rights and freedoms, without distinction, exclusion or preference based on race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, civil status, religion, political convictions, language, ethnic or national origin or social condition.” Unfortunately, these rights have not been fully upheld for many Black and racialized individuals in Quebec, who frequently find themselves targeted by those in authority.

The Quebec Human Rights Commission defines racial profiling as: “any action by those in authority based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, or religion, without factual grounds or reasonable suspicion, resulting in differential treatment or scrutiny. This often results in over-policing and unjustified stops, searches, and detentions, all under the guise of maintaining public order.”

In stark contrast to the narrative often perpetuated by law enforcement that racial profiling is a “myth” or that those affected are “playing the race card,” Justice Poulin’s ruling acknowledges the lived experiences of countless individuals who have been subjected to this type of discriminatory policing. This decision is a moral victory and highlights the urgent need for systemic change within the SPVM and the broader province.

The time has come for Premier Francois Legault and the Quebec government to recognize the existence of systemic racism and take concrete steps to address it. Denial and ignorance only perpetuate the injustices faced by marginalized communities. This ruling should be a wake-up call, prompting meaningful reforms to ensure all Quebecers, regardless of race or background, are treated with dignity and respect.

Racial profiling is not just a Black issue or an immigrant issue—it is a Quebec issue. It undermines the principles of equality and justice that our society is supposed to uphold. It’s time for our leaders to stop ignoring the reality of systemic racism and work towards a future where all individuals are free from discrimination.

The ruling by Justice Dominique Poulin is a significant step in the right direction, but it is only the beginning. Addressing systemic racism in Quebec requires continuous effort, vigilance, and the willingness of those in power to enact change. For every racialized person who has ever feared the sight of a police car in their rear-view mirror, this decision is a validation of their experience and a call to action for a better, fairer Quebec.