The Centre socioéducatif Lasallien launches the new the AWS Think Big Space

Desirée Zagbai

(Local Journalism Initiative)

The Centre socioéducatif Lasallien has launched a new educational lab in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood with the support of Amazon Web Services (AWS). The AWS Think Big Space is the first in Canada, giving students better opportunities in science-related fields.

Students, residents, and teachers can expand their interests in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

Paul Evra, executive director of the Centre Lasallien, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the new lab.

“I feel proud, but I really think about my mom because when she decided to come here, it was to give more opportunities to her kids,” Evra said. “I have the opportunity to be who I am right now because I have the people who trust me and believe in me. So that’s why I want to do the same for the next generation.”

Evra said that Saint-Michel is perceived as a disadvantaged neighbourhood. People do not have opportunities to reach their goals because they need more tools. He added that the lab will allow students to improve their competencies.

Evra emphasized that the lab is for everyone wanting to expand their STEAM-related career knowledge. The lab has an interactive touch table, a 3D printer, robots, mini-computers and more equipment to benefit teachers and students.

Ruth Ducles, a Marie-Rivier Elementary School student, is excited about the lab’s potential.

She highlighted that students can use the tools at the lab to improve their skills.

“All of a sudden, it’s even better to learn at school and focus. Even if you don’t have homework, you can still learn and use your books to help with your math,” Ducles said.

To motivate the students, Evra and his team ensure that they speak positively and show that they believe in them.

“We tell the kids they have to reach their goal and star,” Evra said. “Nothing is impossible.”