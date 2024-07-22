Your story has many different chapters, but one bad chapter in your life doesn’t mean that your story is over.

One bad chapter doesn’t mean you throw away the whole book; just like one bad season in your life, it doesn’t mean you throw in the towel and give up!

Your past doesn’t have to define your future. You’re not a product of your circumstances; you are a product of your choices.

So… choose wisely!

We are all a work in progress. Life challenges are inevitable, and figuring out your next step may not be easy, but it is possible.

We all go through periods of testing & trials. Life’s challenges may slow you down, but don’t let them take you down!

You have to remember that redirecting your life takes time and involves many ups and downs. Don’t give up just because things are challenging right now.

It’s okay to get discouraged, but you can decide that you will not stay there!

Think about all of your blessings!

Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.

In all your ways, acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.

Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust God and reflect on all the circumstances He has brought you through.

Be encouraged!

Be optimistic!

Be hopeful!

Remember, you decide how your next chapter will read.

Your story isn’t over yet, but know that you can’t start the next chapter if you keep re-reading your last chapter.

Learn from your past, but don’t get stuck there. Embrace the discomfort of your new journey and keep moving forward.

Writing your next chapter may be difficult; you may have to restart it a few times and make several adjustments in the process… but you are the author.

Every moment holds an opportunity to start fresh. It’s time to start writing the new chapters of your life story.

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Seneca

Bev