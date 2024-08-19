 Action and Pure vibes in Toronto

The 57th annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival, formerly known as Caribana is a celebration of all things Caribbean. It was full of music, cuisine, events and revelry that brings the city to life. The Grand Parade started at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Blvd. and moved west along Lakeshore Blvd. Once it hit Lakeshore and Parkside Dr, the parade looped around and went back the same way it came. This year myself (Production Sounds) really enjoyed working with Soca Sweetness on his boat-ride Carnival Wednesday, also with the popular Toronto band called Carnival Nationz, whom I’ve been with on the road for the fifth year in a row. Then Saturday night I was at Worst Behaviour for the second year in a row with Foreign Base Ent.

Here are the unofficial results for the Toronto 2024 Grand Parade as follows:

Toronto Carnival, Carnival BAND Results:

• LARGE BANDS

1st Place TRIBAL

2nd Place SALDENAH

3rd Place TORONTO REVELLERS

4th Place CARNIVAL NATIONZ

• MIDEUM BANDS

1st Place EPIC MAS

2nd Place FANTAZIA CARNIVAL

3rd Place SUNLIME CARNIVAL

• SMALL BANDS

1st Place LUX CARNIVAL

2nd Place LAVAWAY MAS

3rd Place COSTUME CREATORS

4th Place FREEDOM MAS

Soca Sweetness Carnival Wednesday boat-ride is considered the Official start of the Carnival week. This annual boat-ride is called “Sweetness on The Water” and was sold-out hours before boarding. This boat ride was full of energy from the start to finish and the powerhouse Dj line up was Selector Vybz Kid, Dynamic Crew, Riggo Suave, Soca Sweetness, One Gyal Army & Production Sounds. Carnival Nationz has become my family, they won last year but this year they took 4th place for large bands. This year Carnival Nationz visited the ‘Metaverse’ for the 2024 presentation. I want to say congratulations to Bryce Aguiton and Marcus Eustace of Carnival Nationz for making the magic and the beauty of the Metaverse come alive on the road, a testament to the many creative hands working behind the scenes. “Worst Behavior” N Coolers is an annual Caribana event promoted by Foreign Base Ent. I would say it’s a Vincentian dominated event that features artist and DJs like Fireman Hooper, Zeek, Marlo, Hypa 4000, 2Kool Chris and more. This was a well-attended event and there were a large number of Montrealers as well.

2024 Caribana was an amazing experience as well as working with some of the promoters. Wishing them continued success in 2025.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr .