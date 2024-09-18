SUMMER RECAP

Unfortunately summer is over, but here’s a recap of recent summer events. Vybz Kartel is finally free and planning a concert, Skinny Fabulous wins 4 Caribbean Music Awards and Montreal artist Miss Diva is doing big things in Canada.

Vybz Kartel born Adidja Azim Palmer and his co-accused were freed on Jul 31,, 2024. After 13 years behind bars, the decision was made by a three-judge panel, including Justices Marva McDonald-Bishop, Paulette Williams and David Fraser. Dancehall star Vybz Kartel will also perform a concert on December 31, 2024, in Jamaica. It will presumably be his first performance following his release from prison after 13 years. Vybz Kartel’s concert is called Freedom Street Concert 2024, and it will take place at the National Stadium.

The 2024 Caribbean Music Awards took place last night (Aug 29) in Flatbush Brooklyn, New York, Vincentian Soca star Skinny Fabulous continues to put his country on the map as he walked away with several awards from the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards. The entertainer, whose given name is Gamal Doyle, took home the award for Artist of the Year Male (Soca); Collaboration of the Year – Soca, with Trinidadian Nailah Blackman on “Come Home”; and Video of the Year (Soca) with Blackman, also on “Come Home”.

Alicia Anderson, better known as Miss Diva, is a rising star of reggae in Montreal, and is on a fast track to reach the top of her art. She has performed on several major stages in Canada, opening for some of Jamaica’s biggest artists such as Glen Washington, Lady G and others. Miss Diva released her debut album, “Number One Girl,” and has captured the hearts of fans around the world, solidifying her status as one of reggae’s rising stars. Miss Diva has been touring Canada cities this summer, such as Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton and her hometown Montreal. Her successes have been recognized on an international level, where she has picked up two nominations this summer. Remember to download her album and purchase it on all digital downloads.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr Production