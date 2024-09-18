MTL Yardie Offering Authentically Jamaican Dishes in Côte-Saint-Luc

Desirée Zagbai

Glen Spence, owner of the Jamaican restaurant MTL Yardie in Côte-Saint-Luc, is finishing an order for a customer as I walk into the eatery. The customer expresses her gratitude as Spence hands over the food. After a year of running the restaurant, he has seen progress in the restaurant and remains hopeful about its future.

Spence owns MTL Yardie and MTL Bagel in Côte-Saint-Luc. He started his journey with the MTL Bagel shop eleven years ago. After its success, he wanted to start an authentic Jamaican restaurant where people could come and find the same quality of food they could get as if they were in Jamaica.

“There was a bunch of stuff I wanted to do, but the Jamaican restaurant came naturally. Not just because I am Jamaican but because I wanted to share my culture with the Canadians,” Spence says.

The menu selections at MTL Yardie include curry goat, brown stew chicken, beef patties, a variety of Jamaican hot sauces, beverages, and snacks. He emphasizes that he wants his restaurant to stand out and attract different types of people with varying palates —from meat dishes to seafood and even vegetarian food. Spence says he has received primarily positive comments throughout his time owning MTL Yardie but running a new business has ups and downs.

Spence has encountered negative comments from people, both online and in person. However, he tries to avoid that by not listening to it and working hard for the change he wants to achieve.

He expressed that in Côte-Saint-Luc, customers are delighted to see a Jamaican restaurant with good-quality food that they can enjoy. He hopes that the Black community can maintain the support to help the restaurant grow.

“I just continue doing what I’m doing, trying to create something special and unique. I stay positive and try my best. I ensure that whatever comes out of the kitchen is good,” he expresses.

Spence is thrilled when customers come back to order their favorite dish and when new customers come and are curious to try Jamaican food. He receives new people from Laval, Ottawa, and Côte-Saint-Luc. He aims to expand his clientele by advertising, having enough stock, and keeping an enthusiastic mindset in good and hard times.

Starting from the ground up and building a brand-new restaurant takes time. Spence believes that having a firm support system is one of the main ways to succeed. He expressed that having a good location, correcting mistakes, and doing solid research about what one needs is crucial.

“It’s very hard to get funding, but it’s possible if you do your research, have all the information you need, and be patient. Just be patient,” Spence emphasizes.

Spence said that the loyal customers from his bagel shop, have also been patronizing his Jamaican restaurant. He mentioned that many customers often come back to try their jerk chicken or try something they have never eaten before, such as oxtail.

“They (customers) give you a warm feeling inside,” Spence said excitedly.

Spence gladly offered me the jerk chicken meal which consists of jerk chicken with rice, macaroni pie, and vegetables. The dish’s uniqueness explains why people return to his restaurant, not only because of the food quality but also because of his enthusiasm.

The future for MTL Yardie is promising, given the effort Spence puts into his business. Spence mentioned how he tries to rise above negativity and remind his team that better times are coming.

“Everything takes a little time to change, but I see some progress. . . when we realize that if we support our community, then our community can give back to us, and they will make us a better society,” he underscores.