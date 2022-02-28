Millions go to Black organizations in Quebec and across Canada

The Canadian government is making good on its promise to help Black communities across the country deal with the many challenges that has kept this group marginalized for much of their history here.

In announcing a little more than $25 million in program spending on February 23, the Liberal government is doling cash to support youth development in Montreal North, business organizations that work with entrepreneurs and projects to promote the empowerment of Black women and girls across Canada.

A release from the government states that $1.3 million will go to neighbourhood groups in Montreal North “to assist educational programs that promote non-violent activities, community involvement and the importance of remaining in school. It will also assist parents with support programs for families (as well as funding) “an awareness campaign” to on tackle youth violence in the area.

The announcement was made by Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety and Emmanuel Dubourg, MP for Bourassa.

Ten organizations across Canada including several from Quebec will share in the $23 million announced by Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, aimed at “strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem for Black entrepreneurs and business owners across Canada.”

The money comes from the National Ecosystem Fund, that is part of the $265 million Black Entrepreneurship Program.

The groups include: The Tribe Network ($2,890,000); The Fabienne Colas Foundation ($3,000,000); Côte des Neiges Community Association Inc. ($2,999,716); Audace au Féminin ($500,000); Centre d’encadrement pour jeunes femmes immigrantes ($2,400,000); Réseau des Entrepreneurs et Professionnels Africain ($2,618,966); Orijin village ($2,348,190); The Afro-Heritage Association of Sudbury ($1,150,000); BIPOC Foundation ($2,600,000) and Canadian Imperial Advantage ($2,800,000.)

Also, Marci Ien, minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth announced $1.3 million going to three projects aimed at promoting and empowering Black women and girls across Canada.