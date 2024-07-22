Carimas 2024 was a vibrant display of culture and colour in downtown Montreal. TheCaribbean Coalition Network of Montreal (CCNM), worked tirelessly for the past few

months to ensure the parade took place after being cancelled last year.

The sun shone bright and the masqueraders dazzled crowds across the 1.7 kilometre stretch of Boul. Rene-Levesque. Thousands of spectators lined the street to witness the

return of the carnival as the parade moved west towards Peel Street delighting crowds with infectious music from the various trucks.

It was an exciting conclusion to the month long Carimas festivals. After the almost 2 -hour parade revelers were treated to the “Carimas Sizzle” at place du Canada where a good number of food vendors had an assortment of well-loved Caribbean treats for sale. There were various performers who thrilled crowds.

The enthusiastic crowds expressed a desire for an even bigger parade in the future, hoping for a longer route and extended duration to fully immerse themselves in

the infectious Carimas spirit.