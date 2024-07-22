The Andersons Leave a Legacy of Love and Growth at Montreal West Church of God of Prophecy

Montreal West Church of God of Prophecy held a heartfelt farewell supper on Sunday, July 14th, 2024, at Sophia Reception Hall in LaSalle, to honor Pastor Joel Anderson and his wife Sandra Anderson for their nine years of dedicated service to the church and its members. The evening resonated with the theme of “Well done, good and faithful servants,” as numerous attendees took the stage to express their appreciation for the Andersons’ leadership and wish them well for their next chapter.

The Andersons sat down and reflected on their journey with the CONTACT. Prior to 2016 they were living in Jamaica and had been married for almost 20 years and were proud parents three boys, AJ, Rashaun, and Jayden. Pastor Joel, who studied theology at the University of the West Indies had been working as a Pastor while his wife Sandra Anderson was seasoned educator. For all intents and purposes, they termed their life as comfortable.

As Mrs. Anderson animatedly tells it, “We had just bought a new house in a gated community in Spanish town, and I had a fantastic bed that I was ready to enjoy.” But shortly after that a trusted voice gave them a prophetic word saying, “the Lord would move them to a metropolitan country.” Even then, Canada was not in their sights. But the itch for a vacation made them think about coming for a brief holiday, however Pastor Joel was convinced this was going to be the place God had for them.

“We emptied the house and left in an agent’s hands by faith,” he explains.

After a shaky start in Toronto, Pastor Anderson got a job as the head pastor at Montreal West Church of God of Prophecy and the Andersons together with their sons, came to Montreal. Mrs. Anderson got work as a teacher. She also decided to take a dynamic approach with the youth ministry at the church. As she tells it, the Lord laid the vision of Youth Energized for Christ on her heart, and she ran with it. As for Pastor Joel he wanted to make sure that the church was not just giving the word, which is crucial, but also caring for the whole person.

“We believe in caring for every aspect of the person, which is why when I came in, I made sure that home groups comprised of members who live within the same area. So that where necessary those who need to support or even celebrate with each other can do so with ease,” he says.

It’s a bittersweet moment as they look forward to the next phase and close their Montreal chapter. Pastor Joel also hopes that the congregation will continue to go deeper into the word of God and go out into the community and love on others.

“The love of God isn’t limited to the church,” he says. The couple have been very active in various community initiatives volunteering and helping others grow.

In speaking about how they knew it was time to end their season in Montreal they both agree their knowledge could only come from prayer and obedience to God. In a moment of prayer at the 2023 Niagara Falls Ladies retreat Mrs. Anderson said she heard the words “your rest stop is over.”

She knew it was in reference to their time in Montreal, but she needed to pray further. And together with her husband they sought answers in prayer. She didn’t know where, but they prayed, and they felt they were being directed to Alberta. They began to put in proper succession plans in the church. And with time Mrs. Anderson got a teaching job in Calgary and on the first of August they will be heading there ready for the new adventure.

In speaking about their legacy Pastor Joel underscored that he wanted the church to continue in love.

“Love is one of the greatest things” he explains, “and if we’re going to be having a ministry, we must walk in togetherness unity as one body. So, when we talk about love it should be something that is really taken seriously from the heart. Loving the Word of God and each other. I think that’s very important and that’s the legacy that I am leaving.”

This rings true as during several tributes tearful parishioners fondly remembered Pastor Joel’s genuine warmth and his constant reference to them as “My Family.”

The parents and grandparents of the youth whose lives have been transformed by Mrs. Anderson’s program feel eternally grateful for how she shifted the trajectory of their children’s lives through the Youth Energized for Christ by providing them with a positive path and a strong foundation in faith.

The Andersons through the church have partnered with Montreal Community Contact on several initiatives to lend a hand to members of the community. Their impact will remain etched on the hearts of many for a long time.