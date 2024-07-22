Gwen Tolbart continues to soar to greater heights

Nompumelelo Moyo

On May 28, Gwen Tolbart, WTTG Fox 5 television broadcaster and journalism graduate from Concordia University was presented with the universities International Excellence Award at the annual event held at the Maison Alcan in Montreal. She was one of ten honourees at the Concordia Alumni Association, Alumni Recognition Award.

The Montreal-born, multi-award winner currently based in the United States came back home for this recognition ceremony. “It felt great, amazing to be part of the event as Concordia played a big part in my television career by laying the foundation, and being home with my loved ones by my side was heartfelt.”

On accepting the award Tolbart referred to her Journalism career and how Concordia had shaped her.

Most recently in 2023, Tolbart was the first Meteorologist and the first Canadian inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists’ (NABJ) Hall of Fame and an invited speaker at TedXUStreet Women.

The NABJ Hall of Fame pays homage to outstanding Black journalists who have made significant contributions in their communities. Prior inductees include Gordon Parks, renowned photojournalist, Life magazine; John H. Johnson, publisher, Johnson Publishing Company (Ebony & Jet magazines); Carole Simpson, former ABC network anchor; Les Payne, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, Newsday; Ed Bradley, CBS 60 Minutes; Gwen Ifill, PBS; Bernard Shaw, CBS,ABC, CNN, The Fly Jock; Tom Joyner, radio personality; and Pam Oliver, FOX NFL.

Tolbart was awarded former President Obama’s Lifetime Achievement Award for community service in 2016. This is only one of the many accolodes Tolbart has received for her community work.

In the 1990’s, Tolbart founded Positive Images; a group of five girls from Westmount High School whom she mentored. At that time she says she went to the school and asked them to suggest to her, five girls who were always getting into trouble in school. Her aim was to encourage these girls and to bring out their potential. Today, all five are well-established professionals and doing well.

Asked how she has managed to get this far, Tolbart says “you need to believe in yourself, have tenacity and get a support system that will pull you up.” Gwen’s mother has been her everything. One can tell from the way she talks about her just how close they are.

“Don’t lose yourself and most importantly get a foundation in which to start. For me getting a BA from Concordia is what set things in motion,” says Tolbart.

She did mention that volunteering is what gave her the exposure and experience she needed. Prior to her professional career, Tolbart was a volunteer host and co-producer of Black Is for Black Community Communications Media (BCCM) which was founded by Betty Riley. Later she joined CTV as the first Black weather anchor for Montreal’s CTV- CFCF Pulse News and only Black host for the syndicated travel show, Travel Travel.

In 1997 she left Canada to work in the States for KTVT (CBS) in Dallas as a weather anchor, live talk show host and reporter. She then moved to Washington to work for WTTG (Fox5 Local News) were she has been a weather anchor and feature reporter for the past 21 years. She has also created her own franchise called Because Of You which tells positive stories. During Black History Month 2023, she wrote and produced a four-part series, One To Watch, featuring young minority teens ages 14-18 who are athletes. Tolbart is also CEO of Tolbart Speaks.

For more details, go to Gwen’s speaker website:

https://gwentolbartspeaks.com/

Having made an impact in both her home country and USA, it is clear that with drive and determination one can achieve so much. As Tolbart continues to soar to greater heights we will continue to celebrate her.