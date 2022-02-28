Small health changes for long-term gains

The recently celebrated Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular holidays in the world and as love is still in the air, I’m taking a slightly different stance and focusing on love, but self -love, as everything starts with love of self.

It sounds trite, obvious, commonplace, whatever, term you prefer to use, but there is much truth to this. If you are wondering what this has to do with healthy living, the response, everything.

The decision to adopt a healthier lifestyle, which may or may not include losing weight and/or getting ‘buff’, should generally not be based on attracting the attention or impressing others; making your ex jealous (yes, this happens); because you have a special occasion, and need to look spectacular in a particular outfit; or to keep your partner happy. Taking steps to consciously adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle should be done because this is what you want for yourself, as it makes you feel good. This is an important part of self-love.

Self-love means finding a healthy weight for your body type and pivotal, feeling comfortable in your skin. Keep in mind that ideal weight is different for each of us. Therefore, try not to compare yourself with others, or aim for a weight that is not conducive to your body type. Some experts use body mass index or BMI as a start.

This measures your weight in relation to your height, however, it is not the most accurate measurement. BMI fails to take into account things like age, hip to waist circumference, distribution or proportion of fat, proportion of muscle mass and more.

If you are not quite certain what your ideal weight should be, speak with a healthcare expert to help you to accurately assess it. Then, take the requisite steps to achieve and/or maintain it. This will mean changing what you eat and/or do not eat.

An important part of self-love is also change and continuous improvement, where you are striving to be your best, unique, fabulous versions of yourself.

You will be astonished how the right adjustments, starting with your eating habits, can make a difference. It will require commitment and setting realistic goals.

There will be ups and downs. Yes, it will get a little bumpy along the way. However, be patient, don’t be too hard on yourself. With the right support and goals, you will see a difference.

Have questions on how you can eat healthier? Share them with us. Some will be answered here.

Send your questions to: info@latropiqua.ca.

Marlene Roache is a Healthy Eating Coach, Owner, La Tropiqua, Healthy Living-For Life www.latropiqua.ca