Do you need some encouragement today? We’ve all had times when we’ve needed a little encouragement.

I want to encourage you this week not to give up! I encourage you to keep holding on.

Why is encouragement so important?

Encouragement increases confidence, blesses the soul, provides hope, energizes, motivates, and helps you develop the courage necessary to keep going.

Things may be different from how you want, but be encouraged!

There is hope!

Do not give up! There are many reasons to be grateful, and your present circumstances do not define you.

Trust God, believe in yourself, and believe in the process. Take it one step at a time; you will make it through. Be patient.

We all go through periods of testing and trials. Life challenges may slow you down, but don’t let them take you out; you must decide to finish the race.

It’s okay to get discouraged, but don’t stay there. Get back up! Start where you are, take tiny steps toward your desired outcome, and decide you won’t give up because things are hard right now.

Keep pressing forward at your own pace, and you will reach your destination, whatever that particular destination is for you.

You will inevitably encounter disappointments, but you must realize that living in misery is your choice.

I understand that you may feel like giving up, and that’s okay. But that does not mean you are supposed to! Think about all the reasons you should keep going and all the blessings in your life. You’re not alone in this struggle.

When life gives you a hundred reasons to cry, show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile.

Truth, perseverance, and determination will help you to keep moving forward.

The happiest people don’t have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have.

Allow me to be your encourager today.

Be encouraged, and take some time to encourage those around you. An encouraging word can be a powerful force.

Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing – 1Thessalonians 5:11

Remember:

A bad season in life does not equal a bad life. Trust God, be grateful, take action, limit the negativity, and maintain a positive attitude.

You’re stronger than you think you are!

Blessings and peace,

Bev