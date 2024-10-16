WE AIN’T GOING BACK! WE AIN’T GOING BACK!

Dr. Alwin Spence

Mrs. Ruby Smith was one of four Black teachers at a rural school in New Jersey. The school had a staff of eighteen teachers and one principal. Of the eighteen teachers, Mrs. Smith and three others were Black. Mrs. Smith was one of the grade five teachers. She was well loved by her students. Parents also admired her, and often requested that their children be placed in her class. She was also from the community and was the only teacher with a master’s degree in education. The relationship among the staff was excellent, Black teachers got along very well with their counterparts. Similarly, the majority white students related very amicably with the Black ones. The school had a progressive local Board and an active Parent-teacher association. Over the last three years, the school population rapidly increased, making it necessary to appoint an assistant principal. The School Board decided that rather than bringing someone who would be new to the community to be the vice principal, it would promote one of the local teachers. With the overwhelming support of the principal, Mrs. Smith was asked if she would be interested. The position was posted, four teachers applied, including another Black one, but Mrs. Smith got the nod. Immediately, all the other teachers showed their approval and even publicly rallied around her. But this cordiality did not last very long. It became obvious to the white principal and to Mrs. Smith, that some of the white teachers did not approve of her becoming the V.P. They shared their disappointment and disgust, in confidence with the white principal. How could the Sch. Board appoint a Black person to be the vice principal of a predominantly white school? The competence of Mrs. Smith was beyond question, those who were angry and disappointed were not as qualified, liked, respected and diligent. She was shoulder tall among them, yet, what used to be a pleasant relationship, became one of envy and open opposition. The School Board was satisfied it had picked the right person and was pleased with the job she was doing.

PREJUDICE AND DISCRIMINATION

Often whenever one sees Discriminating behavior, it is most likely preceded by Prejudice, which is an internal, unseen characteristic. One knows prejudice is at work when one sees discrimination. Mrs. Smith’s appointment changed her job description, but it did not change her easy and loving personality. So, from the outside one can only speculate that the appointment to the new position may be the cause of this negative behavior on the part of some of the teachers. Let’s call a spade a spade. Very often this type of animosity is the direct result of.

‘ Some white people cannot accept a Black person to be in a position, perceived as equal or higher than theirs.’ The master- slave mentality persists and often prevails. Circumstances such as that of Mrs. Smith will bring it to the forefront. It is with this in mind that I will attempt to understand the attack on Vice President Kamala Harris for being without humility. The lady who attacked the V.P.’s behavior went on to say that her children kept her humble. She then implied that V.P. Harris is unfortunate not to have her own birth children to also keep her humble. The V.P. is also aspiring to become President of the United States. Come with me now. This lady appears to be downgrading mothers, whose children are not of their own birth, hence one strike against the V.P. Whoever tries to lower the wonderful work and care of these mothers, to speak negatively of them, speaks aloud of oneself than of the mothers.

The second accusation about V.P. Harris as not being humble is an ambiguous one, demanding reading carefully between the lines. How can one be not humble when he/she wants the job of President of the United States? Yes, there are some conditions that betray humility. I am sure that colour of skin is not one of those. This lady, with her inferior definition of the colour Black must have conveniently decided that this is a presidential liability therefore whoever fits this description and still aspires to be president will be denying his/her right status which does not allow such a climb. Consequently V.P.Harris is not humble, her colour limits her aspiration. Whiteness or Blackness, or any other colour should never be a criteria for becoming President of the United States. When a colour is specified and all others are excluded, then it will not be Democracy anymore.

Very often the term or word, ‘uppity’ is used to describe a Black person who wants to have the best. White people also want the best for themselves but are not deemed uppity. It is not what you do that is important, it is how you do it. It is not who you are that is important, it is how you relate and treat people. Whoever you are, you share two common principles with all others. We were all born, and we will all die.

The attacking lady must know that Humility is not to remain consistent with her warped perception of Black people, and if they try to move from under that perception, you are not humble, and humility is a virtue, what a woman, what a mindset. As human beings, according to the great philosopher John Locke, we came into this world a blank slate, on which society writes. We are all programmed and reprogrammed by our societies, maybe for some it is time for another visit to our programmer. Hope it is not too late to delete the whole pages of Racism, Prejudice and Discrimination and then to reprogram a mindset of equality, fairness and justice.