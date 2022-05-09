Outside in a Montreal summer: About mas and I Am Soca

Cause we outside from long time”…ords are from Ding Dong popular song – We Outside (Knock About Riddim) “2020. As restrictions ease up globally, this song has become the post Covid-19 anthem. Masquerades and Soca lovers, it’s clear that this year is looking very promising, and I believe that we are going to have a great summer.

Montreal Desire Carnival and Delinquents bands are in heavy preparation for 2022 Montreal Carifiesta.

Also the International Soca event titled “I Am Soca” is coming to Montreal Saturday 21st May. Desire Carnival, Welcomes you to their 2022 theme “Blue Mistique,” which is made up of a full frontline costume, backline with option of a featured collar and Poof, and a male costume.

All options are available with prices, please contact the band on Instagram @desirecarnival or Tban at 514-512-5241 to register. Registration’s closes Monday May 23rd.

Delinquents Montreal was first organized back in 2015 by a small group of family and friends that wanted to create an event that celebrated culture, friendship and community all in one place. Delinquents Montreal are ready for Montreal Carifiesta 2022 with their costume and t-shirt sections that includes bodysuit, shorts and crop top. Registration: delinquentstheband@gmail.com or call 438 796-5999

After two years of lockdown, “I Am Soca” is back with a BANG! Takes place on Saturday May 21, (Victoria Long Weekend).

This year ‘I Am Soca’ theme is “Represent” and features heavy hitters like International Stephen, Kevin Crown, One Gyal Army, DJ Lax and yours truly Production Sounds. Simply go to www.IAMSOCAEVENT.com for more info.

‘Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr Production Sounds Chart