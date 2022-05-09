A Tribute to Mothers

We ought to honor Moms , because this is the first commandment that comes with a direct promise… Exodus 20:12.

In the arena of philosophy, it is said that when God found it tough to protect the whole world, he made mothers.

A mother is a beautiful gem in everyone’s life and cannot be replaced with anyone else.

She is the one who took care of us in our childhood, encouraged us in our teenage years, and supported us in our hard times.

Were you aware that the word “ mother” is derived from the Sanskrit word “maatri” which means a woman who gives birth, and a mother is the most influential character in everyone’s life.

She is your first well-wisher, first teacher, and your first friend.

Whether married or single, LGBTQ + or straight, biological, adoptive, or foster, mothers are the bedrocks of our lives and the foundation of our society.

Motherhood has been jointly described as the world’s most underpaid job, or the most highly paid job if you count love and goodwill instead of just money.

The word mother is indeed small but the feelings and importance are very big.

In Mitch Albom’s book, “For One More Day”, the main character Charley “ Chick” Benetto said, “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.”

Mothers play a critical role in the family, which is a powerful force for social cohesion and integration.

A proven statement that not only resonates, but one to which we can all relate, enshrined in the age-old saying: “Mother dead, family done.”

With immense love in heart, she keeps everyone happy. This selfless nature of mothers is remarkable, for she not only does things to make others happy but also makes a lot of sacrifices as well.

A child may not speak his heart out but by just looking into the eyes, the mother can know what is going inside the heart. That is the love a mother carries with her.

No matter how much pain she suffers, how many people criticize her, still she will always act as a protective shield for her child and family. She is the biggest support for the child in hard times.

The love and care of a mother cannot be compared to anything in this world. There is nothing that one can ever exchange in return for the love of mother.

Today however, many take the love of their mothers for granted, and fail to give due respect or show gratitude for all the sacrifices that their mother has made in their lives beginning from conception to reception on the planet and ultimate perception .

There are even adults who neglect to visit, inquire or even communicate with their mother, and believe that some hastily bought flowers, a What’s-App greeting sent via a third party, or a garbled greeting would suffice until another Mother’ Day.

Pledge on this Mother’s day to make your mother feel special and loved for whatever she has contributed to your life.

Behind the success and growth of the child, who eventually becomes a man or a woman there is a mother who stayed awake day and night to bring his/ her dreams to reality. For the day a child is born, the work of the mother starts.

Right from teaching to walk, eat, speak, and write she was always there for you. Today, we should all take a proud moment to honor and show our gratitude to such beautiful mothers everywhere.

We should thank our mothers for being the constant support and guide for what we are today. Let us make this day memorable for the love of life, the mother.

With this, I would like to take an opportunity to thank my mother for everything she has ever done for me.

Here’s to the gentle warrior who has sacrificed all her life just to build mine I cannot repay you Mom for what you did for me. I just want to express my undying love to you.

Aleuta continua——– The struggle continues.