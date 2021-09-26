His promises are true

Dear readers, we have just passed elections and many in the political realm have just changed seats and positions.

Only time will tell what the outcome will be. Will these government leaders keep their word? Will they keep their promises ? We have no idea or sure certainty whether these people are for us. Do they really have our best interest in mind ?

Is their focus on serving and protecting us? We can only hope. Let us keep praying for our political leaders and governments here in Canada and across the globe.

The good news in all of this is that no matter who is elected, who is appointed and how they govern; God is still on His throne. He is the king of kings and the Lord of Lords.

With God, we never have to worry about what the outcome will be. We never have to worry how the story will end. Jesus has already won our victories on the cross of Calvary.

God has a track record that has proven, time and time again, that He can be trusted because He keeps His promises. If He said it, that settles it. He is truly faithful and true and His promises are sure.

In Acts 7, Stephen gave a compelling speech to the Sanhedrin about the faithfulness and goodness of God in heaven; and he testified of God’s unfailing goodness to Abraham, to Joseph, to Moses and the children of Israel.

Verse 17 emphasizes how God does not forget His promises. It records that ““As the time drew near for God to fulfill his promise to Abraham, the number of our people in Egypt had greatly increased”.

God keeps His promises and He remembers.

King Solomon also testified of Gods faithfulness and His promises. He stated in 1Kings 8 that “You have kept your promise to your servant David my father; with your mouth you have promised and with your hand you have fulfilled it- as it is today”.

Stephen said his part as did Solomon; and I believe we each have our own testimony of God’s goodness and faithfulness but I want to encourage you that His promises are sure. So do not be discouraged. If there is anyone that you can trust, it is God.

Whether it be for your bills, your children, your family, your health, your employment etc… no matter the issue, great or small; His word will always stand.

The Lord can speak to you through a prophetic voice like a minister of the gospel, directly to your heart or through the pages of the Bible.

Do you know that He remains faithful? From the testimony of men and women thousands of years ago to my humble words today; you can see that our Father in heaven has the greatest track record of all time. He does not need man to be the God that He is… He is God all by himself.

We may argue about those who win elections, comparing their merit, their character and their track records but one thing is sure: God is still and will always be in control. So take courage. Watch and pray. He is God from the beginning to the end there is no place for argument; He is God all by himself.

I encourage us all to not get too caught up about who is sitting in the office of prime minister or president but look to the king of kings. His government is higher and mightier than that of men. When Jesus says yes, no man can say no. I cannot say it enough… God is in control!

Let us pray for our elected leaders but let us keep our trust and confidence in Christ. Jesus is the answer for the world today.

In the presence of the Lord there is great joy and peace. I welcome and invite you all to come and learn about the promises of God for your life and learn how to appropriate them by joining our Sunday service at 4119 DeMaisonneuve west in Westmount at noon.

Pastor Julianna