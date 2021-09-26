All eyes are on Miami carnival despite increasing Covid – 19 cases

In a few weeks, from October 8-10, the 37th Annual Miami Carnival will hit the streets, and the city will be overrun by music, fetes, and pageantry of Caribbean culture.

There will also be live performances by several well-known bands, as well as a segment about the history of carnival.

Miami Carnival is the first major Trinidad-style carnival to be held since the pandemic hit the world last year and is the place to be for lovers of the grandest out-door festival.

For masqueraders longing for an opportunity to wear a costume and jump with wild abandon, and organizers of the event have assured that all precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety amidst the rising COVID-19 rates in Florida.

But in the midst of the pandemic, the biggest concerns are for safety protocols to be in place for the events.

The Miami Carnival committee, which have long been at the forefront in offering a safe environment for families to enjoy their events, promises the utmost safety… stating that all CDC protocols are in place.

Everyone will be asked to wear a mask for entry including revellers and spectators and will make available over 50,000 masks. Also, there will be personal hand-sanitizing bottles at all entry points and sanitizing stations at all events.

They are also requiring everyone to show proof of a negative PCR test and there will be temperature checks done on entry as well.

Out of caution, the organisers postponed the Junior Carnival since children 12 and under are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Many are hoping that the Miami carnival can serve as a green light for the much-anticipated Trinidad Carnival 2022 that is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, February 28 – March 1, 2022.

The Trinidad & Tobago Government is still delaying any firm decision on whether the festival, which was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be on the street next year.

Tens of thousands of international visitors flood the island for carnival every year.

This time of the year is usually when the Mas bands prepare for their band launches. Surely, I will keep you up-to-date in my upcoming issues.

Island Facts : Sept 19th 1983 – The twin-island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis gains independence from the UK.

Sept 25th 1970 – The first scheduled flight of a Pan Am Jumbo Jet arrives in Jamaica marking the beginning of a new age in tourism.

Be free to send your feedback on articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram : @ProductionJr