Casting an Anchor on Success

On Saturday April 23rd, fifty guests including family, friends, community leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and politicians, gathered in an industrial location on Beaubien West, to celebrate the Spring chapter of outdoor adventures with the wind of change, and the new kid on the block: Kaya-Pêche.

It was an invigorating event that provided guest with an opportunity to socialize and learn about an enterprise that offers outdoor adventures such as kayaking, fishing and camping as a new way of family bonding.

For those of us from the Caribbean who have been migrating to Canada since the 1950’s and 60s, it was an adjustment to call this place home. In search of the bounty of what Canada could provide , we were confronted with a difficult reality: climate, food and a culture of individualism. Not forgetting the landscape.

Individuals who choose to claim Montreal as their home often overlook the fact that, much like, our native lands it remains an island. Montreal is not surrounded by oceans but, the large city of 431.5 square kilometers is surrounded by water: The St. Lawrence River to the South, the Rivière des Prairies to the North, Lake Saint-Louis to the SouthWest, and Lac des Deux Montagnes to the West.

Of course, Terry Dennis, founder and co-owner of Kaya-Pêche, knows this all too well. His outdoor adventures have taken him kayaking, fishing and camping on the different lakes, rivers and strips of land from Quebec to Ontario.

One year ago, when The Montreal Community Contact featured this budding outdoorsman and entrepreneur , it was clear that his business offering would be of great benefit to our community. Not only does Kaya-Pêche take us outside of our homes and away from the conversations of screen fatigue, endless zoom calls and irrelevant TikTok video addictions but in addition, it offers a novel way to spend time together, to date, to talk, to break bread, to relieve mental health matters and above all to give our young ones a firsthand view of aquatic ability Caribbean style.

No better person to have as a guide than a man born and raised on the shores of Tobago?

Now that Spring has finally sprung and Covid restrictions are at bay, it is the ideal time for the community to grab the reins of family matters and book an outdoor adventure.

It will be the idea you never thought of, and the experience that you will never forget.

Kaya-Pêche Outdoor Adventures, is committed to helping you see Montreal through new eyes, to connecting you with Mother Nature, thereby giving new meaning to the phrase “We’re Outside” but most importantly, to help heal our children from the residual effects of Covid 19.

Let this be a summer of change for you and the family. Do not hesitate—- Kaya Peche Awaits.

Book today: kayapeche.com