Gospel lovers far and wide are in for an online treat simply because under the direction of the irrepressible Carol Bernard, Montreal Gospel Choir (MGC) can’t stop… won’t stop.

That’s why on May 15; the high-energy multi-cultural, multi-generational group is primed and ready to offer the music world a treat as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The event is described as a special online concert and it will feature three groups out of the MGC each numbering18 or so singers, back by the Jireh-MGC band.

It promises to be a fun-filled evening of non-stop music, highlighted by the presentation to two new original songs written by members of MGC.

The Montreal Gospel Choir was founded in 2011 by Bernard and grew into an 80-member musical force made up of Montrealers of various age groups and cultural heritage.

Since then the group has been thrilling gospel lovers around Montreal and across the province, especially at their much anticipated holiday-time concert.

Montreal Gospel Choir | Can’t Stop! Won’t Stop!

May 15, 2021

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm / Doors: 7:30 pm (EDT)

For more information about this event, please contact Montreal Gospel Choir at info@montrealgospelchoir.com.