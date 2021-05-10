Geordie’s Virginia Wolf runs from May 7 – 16

When Geordie Theatre’s production of Virginia Wolf hits the stage on Friday, May 7, audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy a play that is as intriguing as it is engaging.

The play, adapted from the Governor General award-winning children’s story by Kyo Maclear is directed by the company’s artistic director, Mike Payette and it is described as “playful in nature and rife with creativity and wonder, this heartwarming play reminds us of the importance of patience, support and love.”

It was inspired by the real-life relationship between author Virginia Woolf and her caregiving sister, Vanessa

The play features two highly talented Montrealers, Jennifer Roberts and Alexandra Laferrière both of whom bring a wealth of experience to their roles.

Roberts a former participant in BTW’s Artist Mentorship Program.who won a Montreal English Theatre Award (Best Supporting Actress) for her role as Simon in Geordie ’s Chloe’s Choice has also worked with Black Theatre Workshop, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre, Geordie Theatre, National Theatre School, and Playwrights’ Workshop Montreal, among others.

Laferrière, a graduate of the theatre program at John Abbot College is also an alumni of the BTW program. She has a laundry list of roles in film and theatre on her resume including in the short film Dear Mr. President and in BTW’s Simone Half and Half, which earned her a META nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2019-2020.

In the director’s chair Payette also packs a lot of heft. His directing credits include Lorena Gale’s Angélique a joint production of Black Theatre Workshop/Tableau D’Hôte/National Arts Centre/Factory/Obsidian theatres.

He also directed Hosanna, Choir Boy and Fences for Centaur Theatre as well as the Quebec premiere of Héritage (A Raisin in the Sun) for Théâtre Duceppe.

Also most significantly, Virginia Wolf will be the final main-stage performance that Payette will direct as Geordie’s artistic director before moving to Toronto to assume the position at Terragon Theatre.

Geordie Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre company that has been presenting live English-language productions for young audiences since 1980.

Virginia Wolf, recommended for ages 6 and up, runs on the following dates.

Friday, May 7, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm

Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 4:00 pm

Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm

Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 4:00 pm

Contact info@geordie.ca to purchase tickets.