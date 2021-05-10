Camp Pure Joy offers just that in the West Island

After a demanding year in 2020 operating their summer camp in the midst of the pandemic, organizers of Camp Pure Joy are more than ready this year to offer young campers a season of fun and enjoyment, in an ultra safe environment.

The camp, located on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Pointe-Claire, accommodated dozens of eager children last year and is even better prepared to make it happen again for 2021.

Camp Director Denise says it was a challenge but was well worth it for campers, counselors and parents.

“Managing a day camp during the pandemic was certainly not easy, but I definitively saw the need for children to get out of their homes to play; as well as an opportunity to create new and meaningful jobs in a time when many people were losing theirs.

Children, I strongly believe, learn through play and interaction, and being in a lockdown situation day after day, surely had its psychological effects on their psyche. We at Camp Pure Joy did our best to ensure that the children had fun and remained safe, creating a successful day camp for the community.”

All the safety measures that were put in place last year, will be enhanced this year:

• Masks were mandatory upon entry into the facility.

• Staff and campers’ temperatures were taken twice per day.

• Hands were sanitized upon entry.

• Children washed their hands with soap and warm water after placing their items in the locker area and before eating.

• All toys and art supplies that were used were sanitized at the end of the day.

• Tables and other flat surfaces were cleaned and sanitized twice daily, including light switches, doorknobs, washrooms, etc.

• Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms was asked to quarantine – a negative test result was requested prior to returning to camp.

• Children were encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear their masks.

• Children were not allowed to share items, personal toys or food.

Those who worked at the camp are already looking forward to getting back after what they say was a very enlightening first year.

Sarai was one of the persons responsible to make sure things went well, she says: “As a coordinator assistant, my concern for safety was a priority. However, because protocols, as per government guidelines were put in place, I was reassured that keeping others and myself safe was possible. Though the children were slow in adjusting to wearing masks, they eventually adapted to the requirements. Our camp provided the campers plenty of opportunities to do outside activities while maintaining the required social distancing.”

Two of the camp counselors are equally committed:

Taisia says: “I found the experience rewarding, being given a chance to work at Camp Pure Joy during Covid-19, to design and implement fun activities for the children. I appreciated that there were measures put in place to keep campers and counselors safe. I am looking forward to working at the camp this summer.”

Tyana says she enjoyed the experience and is looking forward to repeat: “Overall, my experience was positive, and the atmosphere was great. I learned how to develop fun and creative games and activities for the campers while following the safety guidelines that were put in place.”

Camp Pure Joy, operated by Wisdom and Life Apostolic Church, runs from June 28 to August 20 at 99 Mount Pleasant Avenue in Pointe-Claire offering campers opportunities to engage in water games, sports, arts and crafts and other enlightening activities.

For more information visit wisdomandlifeopostolic.org/camp or call 438 994 8203