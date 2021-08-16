Help fight food insecurity in St. Michel

Saint-Michel’s Centre Lasallien recently announced new initiative to fight food insecurity in the area.

Saint-Michel remains one of the most underprivileged neighbourhoods in Montreal where not too many families have access to healthy food.

Une Cuisine Unie – a new community kitchen, is touted as a way to impact on that reality.

A spokesperson at Centre Lasallien says it will enable them to provide more families with essential meals.

For years the centre has been working in the area helping young people and families meet their basic needs.

And especially over the past year and a half of the pandemic, food security has been on the centre’s radar.

The “Une Cuisine Unie” initiative was announced during the centre’s annual Executive Director’s BBQ when 40 public figures took turns delivering 500 meals and food baskets to new families in the area.

The Act Together food distribution program is focussed on delivering packed lunches weekly to more than 150 vulnerable families in the neighborhood.

And the “Physical Health” program aims to educate young people to develop healthy minds and healthy bodies through physical activities.

Hoping to expand and improve the facilities of its community kitchen with professional, modern, ergonomic, and safe equipment the organization launched a crowdfunding campaign with an objective to raise $50,000.

To support the Centre Lasallien’s “Une cuisine unie” campaign, visit laruchequebec.com/en/projet/une-cuisine-unie The campaign ends on September 16, 2021.