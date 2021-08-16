BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY

If there is such a thing as white superiority or white supremacy it is at the top of the pole with nowhere to go or grow.

It has been there for too long maintaining itself through force and power.

Black Inferiority so designated by the white power structure is placed at the foot of this pole, and can only go is upward.

But the energy expended on keeping whites at the top, seems to be doubled to keep Blacks at the bottom.

Also resources at the lowest end are limited compared to those at the upper end, limiting upward mobility.

For Blacks to move up, it may be seen as displacement for those at the top.

Those at the top see themselves as people and those at the bottom as commodities whose values and services benefit and maintaining their supreme racist position.

As long as those at the top are in total possession and control of the wealth and the whip such as the police and other instruments of force and all other elements of control, nothing will changed.

Also the will to change is not there.

Unfortunately the will to change by those who are called inferior is also very weak because of years of servitude programming.

But to be inferior is not human therefore CHANGE MUST COME.

With all the talk of gun control in North America, no government has been tough enough to contain its distribution legally and illegally. Whites are therefore well armed, with one thing in mind, to defend and maintain their superior position.

Remember the movie ‘Guess Who is Coming To Dinner’ with Sydney Poitier. I must have seen it at least five times. The first few times were for entertainment then it was to see beyond the film.

It was about a Black doctor wanting to marry a white woman far less educated than he was.

To be accepted was to be overwhelmingly more educated than his expected wife. His educational and professional achievements compensated for his blackness.

It was very clear in the movie that society’s norms through the eyes of the parents was that blackness was inferior.

Today, this is demonstrated all around us so that at times black children are told that if they want to succeed they will have to work twice as hard.

Even though this may not be the best advice, it is not relevant anymore because keeping Blacks “in their place” is the focus of almost every white person, no matter how liberal he or she may appear to be.

The fact is that white supremacist will not give up their status. It has to be taken away from them.

For a white supremacist Blacks must not be in a position equal or better and is resented if he/she elevates higher than a white person.

They see white superiority as a given right. And whites must not be blamed for their exalted position.

Blacks on the other hand must be content with their lowly status. The debate is even taken to the point where it is said, Blacks were born inferior while whites were born superior.

As comical as this may be, many people believe in it and behave accordingly.

Another aspect of the movie is the pathetic behaviour of the Black maid, who in her relationship with the doctor, accepted her inferior position as if it was what she was born to be and who dared this uppity Black man wanting to change this.

Noteworthy also in the movie was that there were no romantic scenes. Romance between Blacks and whites at that time was taboo.

The film was more than entertainment, it was a learning tool.

This generation of Blacks with the moving force of BLACK LIVES MATTER, will not settle for less than a big piece of the pie.

They are getting educated, liberating the mind and they are getting attention and some support from the wider communities.

What scares me is that what makes the white establishment so powerful is its reliance on gun power and it is well armed.

Young Blacks seeing their brothers and sisters killed by gun tooting cops are now fortifying themselves with guns leading to the question: “to where will this lead?”

Maybe the thought is when there is equal firepower, negotiation will be chosen and supremacists will share the pie, give up ownership of imagined human commodities, become human beings and recognize and treat others as such.

The sad part of all this is that inferior people must be treated in a certain way by the superior people to remind them of their lowly status.

Blacks, therefore, have no choice but to re-programme these white supremacists and do so… by any means necessary.