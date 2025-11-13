The Sum(mer) of All Fears

The ‘Sum of All Fears’ is a captivating spy thriller that explores the shadowy realm of terrorism and the malevolent motivations behind it. As we reflect on our summer, it’s crucial to also confront the apparent pervasive fears faced by authorities in addressing the pressing issue of systemic anti-Black racism.

In early May, the Supreme Court of Canada granted the Quebec government permission to appeal the landmark Luamba decision. This case was initiated by Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Black resident of Montreal, who faced multiple unwarranted police stops, leading him to claim racial profiling. The 2022 Superior Court ruling had confirmed that the law permitting these stops violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, representing a significant victory against racial profiling.

In a unanimous ruling last October, the Court of Appeal dismissed the Quebec Government’s appeal, emphasizing the violations of Charter rights associated with arbitrary detention and inequality. The court highlighted the widespread issue of racial profiling that frequently accompanies these practices. The ruling invalidated Article 636, granting the Quebec government a six-month period to implement necessary reforms. Since that period has elapsed, Article 636 is now inoperable! The case is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court sometime in the new year.

In late May, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) reaffirmed its commitment to street checks, despite decades of evidence illustrating this policy’s harmful impact on Black, Indigenous, and racialized communities.

On June 17, the SPVM commander held a meeting with Afro Summit member organizations to discuss the revised street check policy. Two young attendees voiced their concerns. “When I hear that the person being questioned has no obligation to identify themselves, I can’t help but feel scared,” Nadia shared, addressing Fady Dagher, head of the Montreal City Police Service. She continued, “Let’s be honest, the police can be intimidating. A young person confronted by an officer finds it difficult to navigate that situation. A frightened young person will struggle to extricate themselves.” Claudine echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the urgent need for change. For decades, experts, including the CDPDJ, have called on the SPVM to abandon this practice.

I strongly urge Commander Fady Dagher to demonstrate the moral courage necessary to ban this harmful policy, regardless of anticipated backlash. This is a definitive call to action—no more superficial fixes! It is time for genuine change.

In July, the Quebec provincial police arrested a correctional officer who was the unit manager at Bordeaux jail on the night of Nicous D’André Spring’s death. Spring was illegally detained in Bordeaux jail on December 24, 2022. Guards had put a spit hood on the 21-year-old and pepper-sprayed him twice. Spring later died in hospital from his injuries. A judge had ordered his release on December 23, but he and two other inmates remained in custody. Following Nicous’ killing, the Red Coalition called for a public inquiry. Quebec’s chief coroner ordered a public investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding Spring’s death.

Since 2022, the Red Coalition has urged the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) to investigate systemic discrimination in all detention centers across Quebec. This initiative aims to achieve justice, transparency, and institutional accountability—not only for Nicous but for all Black and racialized individuals failed by Quebec’s justice and correctional systems. Unfortunately,

the CDPDJ has yet to take action. The Red Coalition demands a transformative cultural shift within the Ministère de la Sécurité publique that prioritizes dignity, accountability, and human rights protection. We advocate for independent civilian oversight of detention centers throughout Quebec, mandatory anti-racism and de-escalation training for all correctional staff, and transparent public reporting on incidents involving the use of force in custody.

On July 28, Judge Magali Lepage rendered a landmark decision in the case of Frank Paris, a Black man who pleaded guilty to cannabis and hashish trafficking charges. This decision, based on an Impact of Race and Culture Assessment (IRCA) pre-sentence report, represents a first in Quebec, although this tool has been used in other Canadian provinces for several years.

In September, Quebec declined the federal government’s funding for IRCAs within its criminal justice system, asserting that it does not endorse the principle of systemic racism in justice. The province opted not to accept its share of approximately $6.64 million allocated for this program, which aims to help judges understand how systemic racism and cultural background may influence criminal behavior. Most other provinces and territories have participated in similar federal funding agreements, positioning Quebec as an outlier.

Minister Skeete, our minister for the fight against racism, called taking IRCA reports into account a “sad first,” believing it “challenges the fundamental principle of equality before the law” and “creates two classes of citizens according to their origin.” This position ignores that Criminal Code section 721 has governed pre-sentence reports for decades! Indeed, Quebec judges regularly consider mitigating factors: genuine remorse, absence of criminal record, favorable pre-sentence reports. In traditional judgments, white offenders’ ethnic origin is omitted as the default “norm,” allowing them to benefit from classic analyses without accounting for systemic barriers affecting other groups. Minister Skeete’s position simply illustrates the Legault government’s refusal to formally recognize systemic racism in Quebec.

Since the Paris decision, numerous media commentators have engaged in racial gaslighting by distorting IRCA reports’ intention. Some claim sentencing will be based solely on skin color, deliberately misrepresenting IRCAs’ comprehensive examination of complex socio-economic factors. Others dismiss these reports entirely, denying documented systemic barriers. Rhetoric evokes “reverse discrimination,” questioning whether “a young white man, born in poverty and victim of violence” could “hope to benefit from similar clemency.” This creates false parallels while ignoring that white offenders already routinely benefit from traditional pre-sentence reports.

Also concerning are commentators from racialized communities who criticize IRCAs while unknowingly serving establishment interests. This represents internalized racial gaslighting. This misinformed rhetoric exacerbates resentment toward Black people, contributes to systemic racism, and maintains existing power structures by preventing acknowledgment of institutional discrimination.

Although we may not have directly experienced the horrors of terrorism this past summer, the intentions behind certain state decisions can often be perceived as morally questionable. These narrative challenges viewers to consider the complexities of fear, power, and the decisions made by those in authority.