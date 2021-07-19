It’s all about the culture

If we are to preserve culture we must continue to create it. The past few weeks have been a bit of a cultural roller coaster. As we continue to work on passing on the culture to our younger generation via Zoom. Also T&T lost another cultural icon.

On Saturday, June 20, 2021, the Caribbean Kiddies Celebration was a complete success. In this case there are no secrets to success. It was the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failures.

Thank to the hard work of the Production Sounds team, West Can Folk Performing Company and Roots Cultural Association all of whom have proven that the extra effort does pay off.

The success of the Kiddies Celebration is evidence of just that.

This event was done via Zoom and was two hours long. We had approximately 67 attendees and the kids were excited and full of energy, enjoying lots of giveaways and prices.

Thanks again to Dj Powda, Dj Nemesis Sounds and a special “Big Up” to West Can Folk group.

Some ask, why did we do it.

We did it because our performing culture is our identity and helps frame our personality. Time waits on no one, so it’s our obligation to pass on knowledge and share our experiences to the younger generation.

One of T&T’s cultural icons, Brother Resistance passed away on July 13 at WestShore Medical Private Hospital, Cocorite at the age of 67 years old. Resistance (Lutalo Masimba), who was president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) had been ill for some time, but never stopped or slowed down his presidential duties or cultural and social activism.

