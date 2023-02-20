West Can says: “Carnival Is… Mas, Movement & Music”

If it’s true that song and dance add color to every people, the music, movement and creativity that have been part of the annual Black and Caribbean street parade have helped to define our community.

For decades the members of West Can Folk Performing Company have been involved not only in the carnival but also in the propagation of what has been defined as Caribbean culture.

But as the driving force behind the group, sisters Shiata and Melika Lewis will tell you that too little is known about the Caribbean carnival, even within our community.

So they’re doing something about it.

“We want to enlighten people about what we see as the (fundamentals) of carnival as it is celebrated across the Caribbean, mas, music and movement,”

Shiata told the CONTACT.

She says that the group has put together a six-month program: Carnival Is… Mas, Movement & Music that will offer “a unique opportunity for participants to learn and experience the rich culture and traditions of Caribbean carnival through lectures, workshops, and hands-on activities.”

And they’re extending an invitation to anyone 12 years and older to get involved and learn how to create and build carnival costumes as well as participate in workshops, lectures and panel discussions that focus on the history of carnival throughout the Caribbean, the history of steelpan, calypso and the music and dance of traditional carnival characters.

These workshops will be led by proponents of the steelband, calypso, dance and costume design and creation.

And the hope is for participants to have opportunities to create their own carnival costumes, learn to play steelpan, write and sing calypsos and soca songs as well as learn traditional carnival dance.

The program will culminate in October with a massive cultural exposition that will feature performance and the creation of participants.

Shiata and Melika are encouraging those in the community with knowledge of masquerade, steelpan and dance to come forward and help them in their effort to preserve these artforms in Montreal.

The project gets going on February 26, with a panel discussion on the “Rituals and Traditions of Carnival.”

Panellists include: Janice Farray representing Grenada’s Spice Mas, Dr. Lillieth H. Nelson, representing Jamaica’s Junkanoo, Kay Thellot representing Haiti’s Karnaval and Tanisha Collins, representing Barbados’ Crop Over.

Participants are asked for a $5 registration fee. For more information visit westcanfolk.com or

West-Can Folk Performing Company

7419 Ave. Harley, Montreal, QC, H4B 1L5 514-641-9149

westcanfolk@gmail.com